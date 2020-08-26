FAIRMONT — Hundreds of students in the Marion County Schools system rely on their school to fulfill needs that range from meals to mental health services.
Gia Deasy, administrative assistant for special services for Marion County Schools, said she and her team will still provide necessary services to parents and students this coming semester, whether they are in blended learning or distance learning. She said nursing and health services are still available to all students, which can be accessed at a student’s respective school.
“Those parents who have students on health plans, I know we have hundreds of those students, they’re looking critically at which scenario they want their student to return,” Deasy said. “Our school nurses have a call-out system giving parents opportunities to call in before the kids are physically at the door to revisit health plans.”
The continuing needs of parents and students has been a topic at Marion County Board of Education meetings since the administration began planning for the Sept. 8 re-entry. The school administration came up with a plan encompassing different aspects of the return to school in July, and the staff members and board members have been addressing concerns as they have arisen.
“Our staff really have to be pragmatic, diligent, optimistic and super flexible,” said Mary Jo Thomas, board president. “They had to really rise to the occasion and I think they have done a wonderful job.”
Steve Malnick, administrative assistant for curriculum for Marion County Schools, said teachers will still follow the same general procedure in planning their lessons for this semester, and students in both learning models will get the same instruction, just delivered in different ways.
“No matter the scenario, our teachers are going to be providing lessons and instruction based on West Virginia standards,” Malnick said. “Teachers are going to still have lesson plans, and they will have those whether it’s face to face or distance learning. Those things are really not changing.”
Malnick said teachers and principals have been participating in professional development for technology and communication this summer, which is meant to improve their skills in teaching students remotely and online.
“With all the professional development we have had over the summer, the state has provided a lot of techniques and a lot of professional development, and also some digital technology resources for teachers,” Malnick said. “I think we have a lot of tools now that we’re going to be able to use to help with distance learning.”
Deasy said special needs students will also be able to receive their necessary services, whether they are fully remote or blended with part-time in-person learning. Students who have individualized education programs have the same options as all other students, she said.
“Parents of students that are on an IEP have the same choices as parents and students who are typically developing,” Deasy said. “They may choose a distance education option, and we will look at what supports need to be in place to have that child successful in a distance ed scenario, and how to provide special services.”
Malnick credits the principals and teachers of Marion County with preparing their curricula and learning plans to the best of their ability, to be ready for the upcoming start of the school year. Malnick said he has faith the students will still get a good education, no matter the learning model they chose.
“Remote learning, as we know, has a much different look than face-to-face instruction,” Malnick said. “Although we are faced with different challenges this year, I am confident our principals and teachers will work to create the best learning environment possible.”
Deasy said she thinks the biggest difficulty students will have in returning to school will be adjusting to the educational level of their grade. She said the distance learning that took place this spring could have put some students ahead and others behind their grade levels.
“They have been instructed but the equity of the instruction and the access we know is out there,” Deasy said. “Some of our students may have not had access, may have had family stressors, whatever, and we’re going to have to make up the gap.”
Despite some lingering questions the administrators need to work out before school starts, Deasy believes the plan the Marion County school system has in place is one of the best in the region. Having been part of putting the plan together, Deasy said it accounts for many changes that could occur between now and Sept. 8.
“I have looked and I have worked with other counties as we collaborate, and it’s as good of a re-entry plan or better than most,” Deasy said. “Now we have got to work our plan.”
