FAIRMONT — After a month-long recess, the Marion Board of Education met for a brief meeting Tuesday to approve the annual school levy.
The Board originally met March 15 to review the proposed levy rates but had to wait for the state assessor to approve the rates. Tuesday's meeting was just to accept the rates, which we recently approved.
The levy saw a slight increase in budget over the previous year.
The excess levy is set to bring in $17,769,230 during the 2021-2022 fiscal year, an increase of over $115,000 from the previous.
The increase should bring slight salary supplements, according to Scott Reider, Marion County Schools administrative assistant and treasurer.
At the March 15 meeting, Reider said the fear about the budgeting process surrounds a decrease in funding that may take place due to lower in-person student enrollment.
"That’s costing us between $1.3 and $1.4 million in funding for the next school year,” Reider said. “That’s our bigger worry. You can use some of [the CARES Act] funds to pay for the loss of enrollment, but that’s going to be a temporary band-aid if the enrollment doesn’t bounce back because those funds will run out after two years.”
A breakdown of the Marion County Board of Education budget is in the Legal Notices in today's paper.
