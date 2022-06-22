FAIRMONT — In what was an otherwise standard meeting, the Marion County Board of Education Tuesday bid farewell to its current president.
The school board met to do some housekeeping as the 2021-22 school year comes to a close, but what took center stage at the meeting was the shared goodbyes between the board, central office staff, and current board president Mary Jo Thomas.
Thomas has served the board for two, four-year terms and decided to not seek reelection this year to focus on her other responsibilities around the county.
Her tenure on the board was characterized by two of the most poignant events West Virginia schools have faced in the last 20 years, the teacher strikes of 2018 and the COVID-19 pandemic.
“You always get curve balls thrown at you. It’s great when everything goes according to plan, but everything never goes exactly according to plan,” Thomas said. “No one could’ve anticipated the things we went through.”
Thomas not only had to lead as board president for several years out of her terms, but she also had to adjust to working with three different school superintendents. She was elected under Gary Price, then worked alongside Randy Farley, and voted to hire the current superintendent, Donna Hage.
Each superintendent has faced different challenges and struggles, but Thomas was beside them through it all. In hindsight, she admits some of the choices made weren’t the best, but everyone involved was doing what they felt was best for the county.
“Truthfully, we did a really good job of rolling up our sleeves and keeping on,” Thomas said. “There’s the old saying about wheels falling off the wagon, well we’ve had a lot of wheels fall off, but we kept going.”
Thomas’ seat will be filled by George Boyles, who was elected to the board in the primary held in May. The board will appoint a new president during their first meeting in July.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the staff in attendance gave Thomas a standing ovation, and the board took turns thanking her for her service.
“I really appreciate the last eight years we’ve spent trying to do what’s best for the students,” Board member Tom Dragich said to Thomas. “I’ve always admired and respected what all you’ve done and your vision for the district we’ve talked about many times.”
Board member James Saunders echoed Dragich and broke down Thomas’ contributions to the county as five words that begin with P.
“You’re proud to be from Marion County... You’re very professional, you’re always prepared, you’re prompt and, the one that kills me, is you’re very persistent,” Saunders said with a chuckle. “We’re going to look forward to working with you on passing levies and bonds, and thank you for all you do in Marion County.”
Thomas said she’s not done working in Marion County by any means and will continue to use her positions with the Woman’s Club of Fairmont and the East Fairmont Foundation to continue her work.
She assured the board that her departure from this position is simply a move to the other side of the table.
Superintendent Hage has only spent one school year beside Thomas, but she spoke about the impact Thomas has made on the district and that her commitment to the students of the county won’t be forgotten.
“She’s always energized for this county, this school system and our students. There are a lot of people who give back in Marion County and I think she’s top of the list,” Hage said. “Her leadership has always been steady and firm and she’s always been one to listen and to help others look for solutions.”
At the end of the meeting, Thomas left the board with a bit of parting advice.
“Walk tall, and have your feet firmly on the ground and face forward,” Thomas said. “Always remember there’s a reason the windshield is bigger than the rearview mirror. Keep looking forward.”
The board’s next meeting will be Tuesday, July 5 at 6 p.m. in the central office.
