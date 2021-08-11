FAIRMONT — At Tuesday’s school board meeting, members agreed to follow Marion County Health Department Administrator Lloyd White’s recommendations for schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board agreed with White’s recommendation that it’s in the best interest of families to make mask-wearing a decision one made at home.
As of last week, Marion County had three confirmed cases of the Delta variant of the virus.
“However, I will tell you, one of the challenges we have is stereotyping that particular variant. It take two to three weeks for a lab to stereotype it,” White said.
He added that if we have 100 cases of the Delta variant, then we have in excess of 1,000.
School board vice president Donna Costello asked, “Is this Delta variant more easily transferred among younger students?”
“It is,” White replied.
“This is the concern with the Delta variant,” White said. “We’re seeing an increased number of hospitalizations and an increased number of deaths. The severity of cases seem to be more relevant with that particular variant than some of the other variants we’re seeing.”
School board member Richard Pellegrin asked, “Does the Delta variant affect them [school-age children] more than what was going on a year or so ago?”
“I’m going to tell you why I believe that to be true,” White said. “Kids up to the age of 10 typically have what we call ACE2 inhibitors — it’s a built-in, little bit of an immune system. However, beyond the age of 10, that decreases and makes them more vulnerable.”
White went on to explain that because of the physical properties of the Delta variant, it doesn’t take as much of that variant to make someone sick.
“They’re a little bit less likely to get any variant, however, they can transmit it to anyone else because of [the particles] that get hung up in the nose.”
“I think it’s important to note how we use a mask,” White said. “I think we’ve all seen folks walking around with their mask down below their nose, and that’s not effective. For a mask to be effective, it has to cover the nose and the mouth.”
“First and foremost, I would encourage anyone 12 and above to get the vaccine,” White said. “However, those who don’t qualify or aren’t eligible for the vaccine, be very vigilant taking control measures, maintaining social distancing as possible, avoid crowded areas, practice hand hygiene, and cover your mouth when coughing or sneezing.”
Pellegrin asked what percentage of people would need to be vaccinated “to where we don’t have to worry about wearing masks?”
“Seventy percent,” White said.
“So if we had 70% of the population vaccinated, we wouldn’t even be talking about it tonight?” Pellegrin asked.
“That’s true,” White said.
Board member James Saunders asked what are the main reasons why some people are not getting the vaccine. White’s reply was that some people are reluctant because the vaccine is not FDA approved, but he added, “the reason it came on the market so quickly is because the government decreased the amount of red tape.”
