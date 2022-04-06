FAIRMONT — Marion County Schools are entering into personnel season.
Marion County School Board members and a room full of teachers and community clashed Monday night as the board debated seven teacher transfers, most of which had garnered controversy in the community.
Of particular note were the proposed transfers of three assistant principals, one each from Barrackville Elementary/Middle, Watson Elementary and East Park Elementary. The rest of the transfers were teachers.
Prior to the official board meeting, the board held hearings regarding the transfers, where the county’s American Federation of Teachers representative Frank Caputo spoke for the teachers and against the proposed transfers.
At the end of the night, only one of the seven proposed transfers was approved, the rest died for lack of a motion. Audience members cheered after each proposal failed.
“The bottom line is that with all this COVID and recovery, the timing of this is absolutely horrible,” Caputo said. “We now have a year ahead of us where we can get these students caught up, but now [the board] is asking them to do it with less people.”
These transfers would not leave any teacher without a job, contrary to what many thought. Currently, the district is attempting to cut back on personnel overages and are not filling positions left empty by retirees. These transfers were an effort to fill the holes around the county left by unfilled positions.
School Superintendent Donna Hage said that the board gave her the task of reducing the number of teachers the district is over the state aid formula by 10 percent. Hage said she accomplished that and is acting on that plan all without any teacherslosing their jobs.
“Anyone who wants to keep their job with Marion County Schools can have a job,” Hage said. “At the hearings tonight, we heard from parents and teachers and because of those hearings some of those transfers didn’t go through. That’s not necessarily a loss, I had to make the recommendation to reduce those positions, but is that really a loss that I didn’t get that?”
Marion County Schools’ personnel limits are determined by a complex and antiquated formula from the state department of education. Currently, Marion County has 180 more personnel than the state is paying for. Out of all 55 counties in the state, Marion County has the second-most overages.
Were it not for funds from the COVID-19 relief and the excess levy, Marion County would be number one in the state for personnel overages.
But the levy’s usefulness is all but expended for personnel. In a document provided by the superintendent, the “optimal excessive cost” for personnel that the levy can cover is $10.7 million. This year, the county spent $2.7 million more than that optimal limit on personnel.
Board member Tom Dragich spoke and said that the school board is not the enemy of the teachers, the real enemy is the legislature who has refused to address the issues with the state aid formula, which hasn’t been updated since the 1980s.
“Somewhere along the line, the fire has got to be put to the legislators because somebody needs to take a long, hard look at the formula,” Dragich said. “Some of the things coming out of the legislature are mind-boggling. They may give you a raise in one hand and take it away with the other.”
Despite the heated debates and emotions displayed Monday evening, the board members all thanked the community for coming out and stating their opinions and standing up for the students.
Hage said that she was moved by the community’s passion for quality education. Her sentiment was mirrored in Board member James Saunders’s comments at the end of the meeting.
“I wanted to thank everyone who came and presented. Everybody was professional and I know it’s going to work out in the end,” Saunders said.
While the state formula may need an update, the reality of the situation is that Marion County Schools have experienced a drop in student enrollment for the last five years, while attempting to hold staffing levels the same.
Since 2019, the number of enrolled students has dropped from 8,005 to 7,375 this year. Conversely, the number of home school students has risen dramatically from 550 in 2019 to 846 in 2022.
In conjunction with the state legislature’s push to encourage students to attend private schools with the advent of the HOPE Scholarship, public school attendance has dropped, resulting in less state funding heading to the district office.
The board is set to have further hearings and transfer votes at the next several meetings. Donna Costello, vice president of the school board, warned those in attendance Monday that if the district continues to experience student losses, these issues will continue to happen.
“Even though we want normalcy, we have to be financially responsible,” Costello said. “This evening was not easy for any of us. But if we all don’t work on [student numbers] I’ll see you all back here next year again.”
The next regular board meeting is scheduled for April 18, tentatively preceded by transfer hearings.
