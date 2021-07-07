FAIRMONT — In her first meeting as Marion County School Superintendent, Donna Hage showed she’s eager to move plans forward.
As the pandemic winds down, the government is still doling out dollars from the CARES Act. There have been two rounds of funding and a third is on the way.
At the July 6 Marion County Board of Education meeting, Hage shared a list of expenditures on which she hopes to get approval. July 19 she will present the package to the state board of education.
Her proposal covers many topics, but the constant theme throughout is making sure children who fell behind over the last year get caught up.
“We’re looking at things like interventionists to work with small groups of students throughout the day,” Hage said. “We’re looking at academic support teachers, behavioral support, psychologists and credit recovery coaches.”
These interventionists would be hired to target students who are struggling with specific subjects, pull them from classes and give the student the guidance and one-on-one time needed to catch up. At the same time, this shrinks the class size for the regular teacher, giving them more room to take individual approaches.
“Academically, we’re looking at things that can address those instructional gaps,” Hage said.
The proposal also includes purchasing new technology. The school system has spent a large portion of the previous federal dollars on technology, so Hage didn’t make technology a major priority.
“Marion County has been very forward thinking in equipping their teachers and their schools with technology,” Hage said. “[Marion County] did a lot of that in previous rounds of federal funding.”
This being her first meeting as superintendent since being sworn in July 1, the board was impressed by her initiative.
“What a validation of a correct decision,” Board President Mary Jo Thomas said. “When [Hage] said she was going to hit the ground running she wasn’t just saying what people wanted to hear. Actions speak louder than words and I’d say her actions spoke eloquently.”
During the section of the meeting involving public comments, the board was once again confronted with concerns over loss of positions in the elementary schools.
Many of the positions that have raised concerns have been shown to be out of the hands of the school board. Most are being cut due to lack of state-aid funding or were simply teacher reassignments to a grade that needed the teacher.
Prior to Hage becoming superintendent, she was assistant superintendent in Harrison County Schools dealing with personnel.
“I think with any decision, particularly ones that are personnel-related, people get emotional, I understand it,” Hage said. “I think it’s important to listen to that, but with personnel it’s difficult. Especially with that state-aid formula, you have to take a sterile look at what is funded and make conscious, prioritized decisions.”
Thomas weighed in as well, expressing the difficulty that comes with personnel decisions.
“It’s hard to explain, logically, something you don’t believe to be logical,” Thomas said. “That’s impossible to do. We’re not passing the buck... but really, local control is a lot more minimal than some people think it is.”
Also at the board meeting, the board honored the North Marion High School baseball team on their historic run for the state title. A tearful former North Marion Principal Rusty DeVito shared her congratulations to the team and coach on their run.
Due to her health, DeVito has previously announced her retirement from her principal position, but assured the board and the team that she’s not going anywhere.
“The community at North Marion and the kids at North Marion are the best in the state,” DeVito said to the team. “[Retiring] has been the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make, but I will be back to watch you, because I’ll always be a Husky.”
The board will meet again July 19 at the central office.
