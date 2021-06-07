FAIRMONT — In a rare 3-2 decision, the Marion County Board of Education voted Monday night to hire Donna Hage to become the next school superintendent.
Board members James Saunders and Richard Pellegrin voted against the motion, which called for offering Hage a one-year contract at $120,000.
Both board members voiced concerns that Hage had not been principal of a school before.
Hage is currently assistant school superintendent of Harrison County Schools and a national board certified teacher.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.