MONONGAH — Parents were alarmed Tuesday when students were dismissed early from Monongah Elementary.
Around 6 a.m. Tuesday, school principal Kim Higgins called the Marion County Schools’ central office to report that water had backed up from the drains in the school’s kitchen.
Concerned with the safety and sanitation, the kitchen staff served a prepackaged grab-and-go breakfast for the students and shortly after, a team of plumbers arrived at the school led by Andy Neptune, the administrative assistant of facilities and maintenance.
After the plumbers arrived, the water coming out of the drains was cleaned up and identified as gray water — water drained from sinks and rain runoff — not sewage.
Once the issue was diagnosed, the team got to work and cleared the blockage that led to the backup.
“We snaked through the pipes about 300 feet... and couldn’t bust through,” Neptune said. “That’s when I made the call to Dr. Hage and said... we don’t want our cooks to slip and we certainly don’t want to serve [lunch] with water on the floor.”
At 9:30 a.m., School Superintendent Donna Hage made the decision to have an early dismissal to avoid any possible issues with serving lunch or possible contamination. The crew was later able to break through the blockage in the drain pipes and temporarily repair the issue. Neptune said that on Thursday this week a specialist will come to the school to diagnose the issue more precisely.
“We made the decision simply out of an abundance of caution because of where the water was located in the cafeteria,” Hage said. “[Tuesday] we had some rain and that caused some water to come into the building, but not sewer water.”
Posts on social media from parents spread, claimed sewer back up was contaminating food and students had to share a single toilet. These claims were shown to be false Wednesday morning when the Marion County Health Department conducted a sanitation and safety inspection.
According to the report, the department found “no issues” in any of the school’s bathrooms, the gym or in the cafeteria where the water was found.
According to Neptune, this is an issue that has cropped up in the past in Monongah Elementary, but they’re hopeful the specialist coming in Thursday will provide a solution to totally correct the problem.
“In some of our schools, as old as they are, you can get tree roots that come in and bust through the PVC and cause a blockage,” Neptune said. “This is something that occasionally raises its head at Monongah Elementary, but we’ve never really got the specialist in there.”
While Monongah Elementary is far from the oldest school in the county, it’s still 43-years-old, built in 1978.
The specialist will have a camera that will be fed through the school’s pipes to locate the site of the blockage and find how best to address it. Neptune said that after reviewing the schools’ drainage pipe layout, interfering tree roots are a real possibility.
The school officials wanted to make it clear that the backup was not sewer water and that if there was any contamination, the cafeteria and kitchen were thoroughly sanitized and made safe.
“In the situation [Tuesday] it was not sewer water, I was there personally,” Neptune said. “There was never any odor of sewage coming through and it was just centralized in the cafeteria. We had our floor crew out that night to scrub the floor so they’d be good to go [Wednesday].”
Wednesday, the students returned to school at the regular time with no new issues throughout the day.
Higgins asks that the community call the school and ask her what is happening before they jump to conclusions.
“Every decision I make for this building, I make it as if my own biological children were here,” Higgins said. “I wouldn’t put them in danger, I most certainly wouldn’t put anyone else’s child in danger. I’ve been open and sent links and letters about every situation we’ve had here.
“We’re following all the protocol coming from the health department and from the board office.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.