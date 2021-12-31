FAIRMONT — Marion County schools have made the best of a bad situation, but still have much work to do.
Looking back at the latter half of the 2020-21 school year, schools and students were in a tough place. COVID-19 raged to new highs at the time and the district was forced to keep classes virtual for safety’s sake.
As the spring came, a cooldown of case numbers did as well, and the school board sought to shift students into a hybrid schedule of in person and virtual.
“In spite of COVID... we remained on course. We may have been battered and worn but we remained on course,” said Mary Jo Thomas, school board president. “The true spirit of Marion County shone through and we continued to shine this year. We kept going and that took everyone to make that happen.”
Compared to the full year of 2020, this year wasn’t nearly as hectic, yet it still had its share of challenges.
Following last year’s cancelations, closings and struggles with virtual learning, many students found themselves not knowing how to be a student in a face-to-face, five-days-a-week school year. This was a foe the district’s newly hired superintendent of schools, Donna Hage, had to face head on.
“When you think about it, we have 11th grade students who have never had a full year, normal high school experience and that weighs on them academically,” Hage said. “But we’re celebrating growth where we can and taking a real good look at where they’re at, not just taking an anecdotal guess.”
Third graders around the country are in a similar situation. Children who entered school systems in the fall of 2019 had their education cut short by 2020’s spring COVID closures only to return in the fall to all-online education. Many third graders simply don’t know how to be students.
“Those students had a heavily interrupted first and second grade years and when you look at those years academically that’s when you’re exposed to things that build foundations that are vital to the rest of your academic career,” Hage said. “Having a third grader myself I realize what he’s missed out on.”
But among the dreary news of the past year’s shortcomings are rays of hope for the coming year. The district is already working with money from the American Rescue Plan that will help get students up to par.
The board has already approved the hiring of interventionists who will help instruct students who are behind or struggling, both during the school day and after school.
This past summer was the district’s first Summer SOLE summer school program using funding from the first two rounds of federal dollars. Hage says they’re planning to bring it back and it’ll be bigger and better.
“I do not think that we will get to 100% recovery this year, that would be a monumental task to ask of any school system,” Hage said. “What I do know is our teachers are working hard to create instruction, individualize it and use the supports we’ve put in place.”
“One of the positives that came from COVID was that it showed how well we can do when we do work together,” Thomas said. “When you’re handed an almost-impossible task to do it’s all hands on deck. Moving forward, I think we’ve done the very best we could given the circumstances.”
And Marion County School’s “very best... given the circumstances” is a higher bar than one might imagine. While the struggles with instruction loss and and teacher fatigue have weighed over the heads of the school board and superintendent, they’ve not slowed down in the slightest when it comes to the larger projects coming in 2022.
January, the STEAM Room on the East Fairmont Middle School campus will be completed and opened, structural improvements to EFMS will also be finished by the time students return to its halls in the coming weeks.
The East Dale Elementary School expansion is still underway and slated for completion in October 2022. There is still much of the funding from the American Rescue Plan left to spend and, as Thomas put it, “Our future is bright.”
“Our goal now is to get everybody back on track. Do I think it’s doable? Yes I do,” Thomas said. “I think with the intelligence, the dedication, the tenacity and the cooperation of all those involved it’s going to happen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.