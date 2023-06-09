FAIRMONT — The 2022-23 school year has been about as normal as post-COVID school years go, but there are still challenges on the horizon for Marion County schools.
At the end of the last school year, the landscape of education was on uneasy footing.
This time last year, parents and teachers were still reeling from the break-neck pace of the switch from virtual to hybrid to in-person education models in addition to the constantly changing mask and safety mandates.
In the midst of it all, was the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that sent shockwaves across school systems around the country. Marion County was determined to make some positive changes.
School safety
In an unprecedented collaboration between county, city and state agencies, the safety of every single school building in Marion County was scrutinized from major issues like door locks to minor ones like numbering systems.
The first walk-through conducted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Marion County Department of Homeland Security took place at White Hall Elementary in July 2022. After just a few months, the Marion County School Board was handed the final report on the status of school safety in the county.
Since then, Marion County Superintendent Donna Heston said she has been hard at work to implement the most crucial of changes to the schools and to work with the board to expedite larger safety projects.
“We hope no situation like that ever happens here, but the potential for it is growing every day as we see across the nation and we want to do everything we possibly can to be prepared,” Heston said. “We continue to get better and to work on opportunities to get better.”
Education recovery
While the county administration and outside agencies were working to improve the safety and security around the district, teachers and educators were working to improve the loss in learning during COVID.
The advent of virtual classes proved to fall short of the traditional in-person learning environment. Students in fourth, seventh and 11th grades are currently on a defacto watch list because the pandemic landed squarely during some of their most formative years in education.
Current fourth-graders missed critical classroom time with developing reading and writing skills during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years, officials said. Seventh-graders missed out on pivotal social development at the onset of middle school and 11th-graders missed out on the foundational algebra classes on which the rest of the higher math levels are built.
Traditionally, Marion County has been one of the higher-performing counties in the state and even during the pandemic, students continued to achieve above the state averages. L.D. Skarzinski, the district’s administrative assistant over curriculum, said that’s a challenge the teachers in the county are used to.
“We’ve always been a high-performing county and we’re going to continue to do that. That’s the expectation and our folks know that,” Skarzinski said. “Our folks like that challenge and they’re not shy about asking us for assistance.”
This year, Marion County students ranked above the state averages in all subjects at every grade level.
“But do we have weaknesses? Absolutely. I think if you ask any teacher about the progress made this year and still look at things they want to do better,” Heston said.
From the onset of the pandemic, the county’s experts have said it will take at least three years to totally recover from the pandemic’s effects academically, and socially.
“It’s on us to provide all we can to those students to help them succeed so they don’t become causalities of the pandemic,” Heston said.
Cuts to staff
The trimming of faculty around the county has gotten attention in the past few months with personnel season coming and going, but a challenge that has faced the central office staff is the cut from five administrative assistants to three.
Andy Neptune, the previous administrative assistant over athletics and facilities in the district, left Marion County Schools to serve as director of the School Building Authority.
Gia Deasy, who has served the school system for 40 years, will retire at the end of this month from her administrative assistant position overseeing special education.
Keeping with the district’s promise to slim down the central office, Heston has opted to not fill either of those positions but redistribute those duties to existing positions or into new, lower-paying positions.
Future challenges
Marion County schools will soon face a nearly insurmountable $3.9 million shortfall in its budget once the federal money for COVID relief dries up next June. This will likely result in reductions in force come the next budget season.
Within that vein of monetary complications, the board has flirted with the idea of proposing a bond to run on the ballot in 2024 to be used for facility updates and upgrades.
Skarzinski also oversees facilities in the county and said some buildings need it more than others.
“We have only a few new schools. A lot of our facilities are old and it’s tough retrofitting some of our facilities is a challenge,” Skarzinski said. “From the standpoint of maintaining certain facilities and looking at safety and security, we have to be in constant communication with our folks with boots on the ground.”
While this past school year was full of successes, Heston finds it difficult to revel in the accomplishments while in the shadow of the coming years, but she’s found a way to channel that feeling into positive energy.
“As I think of all our successes this past year, it springs me forward into thinking about facing the coming challenges,” Heston said. “That is much-needed energy as we move forward.”
