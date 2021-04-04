FAIRMONT — East Park Elementary needs a crossing guard. Fairview Elementary needs a multipurpose room. East Fairmont High needs a new front door.
During three public hearings held Monday through Wednesday last week, every public school in Marion County gathered at their district high school to present improvements — or wish list items — they would to see come to life their respective school.
“Our first goal is to serve our students, and serve them the best we can,” said Randy Farley, superintendent of Marion County Schools. “That’s the reason we’re here — the students.”
Each school in the county has a local School Improvement Council, a board comprised of community members, teachers and parents.
Their role is to review aspects of each facility that may need attention, compile a report and send a representative to present their findings to the board of education.
Once the BOE has heard every report, they have to prioritize each item, determine which request can be pushed back and how these requests fit into the school district budget.
“It looks like we have a lot of money when we have over $90 million in our budget,” said Farley. “However, about 85% of that goes to salaries and benefits. So to solve all the problems with that remaining 15% is a puzzle that has a lot of pieces.”
Throughout the three meetings, many of the same issues came up repeatedly. School Board President Mary Jo Thomas said three things really stood out from the three meetings.
“We heard all three nights that lighting is an issue, [door] fobs for security and instant communication,” said Thomas. “Those three things stood out and we’ll look to see what we can get for those needs.”
Some of the problems that were presented were characterized as “easy fixes.” A leaky roof or dripping sink are simple for the maintenance staff, but some requests require some serious money and legwork.
“The bigger things that people ask for like the multipurpose room at Fairview Elementary, things like that we absolutely would have to run a bond,” said Farley. “Otherwise there’s no way we have that kind of funding.”
But many of the requests being are often fulfilled by way of a community solution rather than a school board solution, Farley said.
“We’re very fortunate in Marion County that the community has always been gracious to us,” said Farley. “It’s amazing how much is done for the athletic groups, for example. Most of it is done by booster groups.”
Farley said the council from Monongah Middle School requested new signage.
“Our [Marion County] Tech Center makes those signs, so something like that could be a student’s project,” said Farley.
Thomas agreed and said solutions like this are a great example of people working together.
“One of the good things that came from COVID has been that people are working more together,” said Thomas. “They’re saying ‘let’s come up with a solution we can live with.’ So it’s definitely doable.”
But these meetings would not be possible without support from the community and the parents. Thomas and Farley encouraged parents and community members to get involved with their local schools.
“Hopefully [parents] have had input into what these schools are saying what their wants and needs are,” said Farley. “They’re the ones with ideas that can make things happen.”
“If you’re interested and want more information call the principal,” Thomas said. “You might not know who the head of the LSIC is but the principal will. All hands are welcome.”
