FAIRMONT — The search continues for an East Side woman who was seen Sept. 28 near Windmill Park.
Bertha Sistrunk, 78, was last seen around 9 p.m. Sept. 28 at the westside park, according to her family.
Family members reported her missing to the police on Oct. 2, and police activated a Silver Alert for the East Side native. Police have since employed search methods including ground searches, canine search teams and drone searches.
William Campbell, Sistrunk’s nephew, relayed the sequence of events that played out the night Sistrunk was last seen.
“She was discharged from WVU hospital and dropped off at home at approximately 6 p.m.,” Campbell said. “From there, the police pieced together that sometime around 8, she was seen downtown. A little bit before 9 p.m., they had got a 911 call that someone had saw an older woman walking on Ogden Avenue and thought she might need assistance.”
Campbell said that a police officer met with Sistrunk on Ogden Avenue before 9 p.m.
“A police officer was dispatched to her; they met with her and had some correspondence and seemed like she was cognizant and seemed OK,” Campbell said. “That was the last known interaction that we have, and that would have been a little after 9.”
Campbell said he is unsure of how Sistrunk would have gotten from her home on the East Side to Downtown Fairmont, because she was reportedly wearing a blue and pink robe with a blue night cap and socks, according to a Facebook post by the Fairmont Police Department. The post said additional descriptions of Sistrunk’s appearance include her wearing khaki pants or dark orange and khaki pants; a black/white printed or floral design shirt; possibly a purple sweater; and/or a blue/green jacket or three-quarter length tan jacket.
“We do not know at all how she got from her home to the downtown area,” Campbell said. “It’s just very strange.”
Campbell said Sistrunk is cognizant and functioning, but has in recent years been losing some of her memory function. He said he is hopeful she will be found.
“She is a fiercely independent woman,” Campbell said. “She is definitely at the point now where she is needing more supportive care.”
Residents who have seen Sistrunk or may have information about her, are urged to call the Fairmont Police Department at 304-366-4200.
