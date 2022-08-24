White Hall — Community members can gather on the grass in front of town hall to listen to a variety of live local musicians this weekend.
The Town of White Hall will host its second annual community music event on Saturday, Aug. 27 from noon to 10 p.m. The event will be held at the White Hall Public Safety Building at 118 Tygart Mall Loop.
"We decided, you know, let's pick certain things and be good at it. So, this is the second year for the music festival and we're trying to fine tune it," White Hall Town Coordinator Cindy Stover said.
The bands include the Harrison County's own Davisson Brothers — just the brothers, not the entire band — Empty, New Diesel Trio, the Allmost Brothers and System Buckers. Each band will play an hourlong set and all of the music will be acoustic.
The Davisson Brothers performance will include the brother duo, Chris and Donnie Davisson, who are from Clarksburg. They travel around performing and recently played at the Mannington District Fair.
"We've been planning this event since our last one and we're really excited," Stover said.
There will also be an assortment of food vendors, including Styx and Stones Barbecue, Nancy's Ice cream, The Jerky Guy and Italian hoagies and hot dogs.
"So, we have a wide variety of vendors coming in," Stover said.
A cornhole tournament will be held during the event as well. Participants will register using an app and the entry fee is $30. Third place winners will receive their entry fee back and the leftover will be split between first and second place winners. First, second and third place winners will also receive medals.
The event is being held to give back to the community and host something fun, White Hall Mayor John Michael said. During his tenure, he said he has been trying to increase community involvement. He said about 300 people attended the 2021 event, but COVID was also more of a concern then as well.
"Our target audience is more than White Hall residents. It goes further than Marion County residents. It's for people in this whole area that come here and shop or just get out and enjoy the day," Michael said.
Michael said last year's community music event was great because he got to see people dancing outside in the middle of the day.
"There was a lot of smiles on people's faces. You know, music, to me, is so uplifting. I mean, even if you're having a bad day and you turn on the radio. ... There's healing in music," Michael said.
For more information, visit the Town of White Hall Facebook page.
