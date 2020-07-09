Second drowning victim's name released

FAIRMONT — The name of the second man who drowned Monday near Dent’s Run while going for a swim has been released.
According to Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Riffle, Charles Ray Barber III, 23, of Fairmont, died Monday along with his best friend, Dalton Lee Shuck, 23, also of Fairmont. Around 6 p.m. Monday, someone called authorities saying three people were swimming in the pond near Mannington. Two struggled in the water while a third person was unable to help.
“We found out that three fellows went in swimming in the small lake,” Riffle said. “One of them started having trouble, the other two tried to help. The one who was having trouble went under and took one of the others under with him. The third had pulled one of his buddies out and attempted to revive him but could not.”
Riffle said emergency services arrived on the scene and attempted to revive the person who was pulled out of the water. However, he was unable to be revived, and the other victim was still in the water.
“A volunteer from the Mannington Fire Department, the rescue squad got there and tried to revive him,” Riffle said. “They found the other victim still in the water and got him out. They were pronounced dead at the scene.”
The third person swimming in the pond was uninjured in the incident, Riffle said.
According to Barber’s obituary, Shuck was also a graduate of East Fairmont High and he was learning the craft of glass blowing from Shuck, his best friend.
