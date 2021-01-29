FAIRMONT — The coronavirus pandemic closed down Lion in the Sun from mid-March to mid-May, which is normally the tanning salon’s busiest season.
Amber Steele, manager of Lion in the Sun, said the business was eventually able to reopen because the staff was able to implement safety measures, but it lost a large portion of its revenue during the shutdown.
“The time we were closed was the busiest time of the year so we lost our busiest season,” Steele said. “We had to get local delegates involved to help get us reopened because we were lumped in with other businesses that weren’t really like us.”
Steele said the business applied for funding through the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, which is a low-interest loan available to U.S. businesses that have less than 300 employees. The SBA has announced a second round of PPP funding, so small businesses that received funding during the first draw can apply for another loan to continue to help them stay afloat.
“SBA believes there are sufficient appropriated funds to meet borrower demand for First and Second Draw loans through March 2021,” Karen Friel West Virginia District director for the Small Business Administration said via email. “SBA will continue to work with the Treasury Department to implement any COVID-19 relief signed into law for small businesses.”
According to the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program site, loans given through the PPP are eligible to be forgiven, so small businesses that receive funding won’t be punished for getting the loan. Friel said the loans from the first draw of the PPP can be forgiven now, and the second draw will be eligible for forgiveness as well.
“Borrowers ready to submit forgiveness documentation should work through their lender to ensure they use the correct form and have all the documents they need to complete the forgiveness process,” Friel said.
Steele said Lion in the Sun has applied for both draws of the Paycheck Protection Program, and is waiting for approval for forgiveness for the first one. According to the SBA’s website, a business can receive 2.5 times its average monthly revenue from 2019 or 2020 up to $2 million. Steele said Lion in the Sun received a portion of its usual profits, but not enough to make it up in full.
“We did both rounds we received our first round back in April,” Steele said. “Those two combined with a $5,000 grant from the state will get us back to I would say about 60 percent of our annual revenue.”
Tina Shaw, president of the Marion County Chamber of Commerce, said the organization has been encouraging local small businesses to apply for PPP funding, and she has been alerting owners to the changes made for this round of applications.
“We have been very involved and helped several businesses through the process,” Shaw said. “In this round, we have done a notification-type thing where we are alerting all of our members and alerting them to the changes as well.”
Friel said the application process is slightly different for this round of PPP, because it allocates more money to businesses with fewer than 10 employees, but businesses this time have to have demonstrated at least a 25 percent reduction in gross receipts between comparable quarters in 2019 and 2020.
“This round of PPP has some new aspects to it. For example, it provides greater flexibility for seasonal employers,” Friel said. “Also, borrowers can set their PPP loan’s covered period to be any length between eight and 24 weeks to best meet their business needs.”
Shaw said some businesses in Marion County have been able to maintain good revenue throughout the pandemic, making some ineligible for the second draw of PPP. This means the struggling businesses are the focus of this round, and Shaw said she hopes they are able to get as much funding as necessary to stay afloat.
“A lot of our businesses that have done well, thank God, are not eligible to even apply this time,” Shaw said. “Because they had a good year, but they worked hard during that year. So it’s truly helping the struggling businesses this go around.”
Steele said she is waiting on approval for forgiveness of the first draw of PPP, which has been a frustrating wait. While the first draw of PPP was a good boost to get the business back on track last year, she said she hopes to see more done to assist small businesses that have been struggling.
“If our forgiveness is denied, we have to pay it back as a loan,” Steele said. “Anything is a help, but it’s not going to get us back. It’s been hard and frustrating.”
