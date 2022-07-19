FAIRMONT — The second installment of Summer SOLE in Marion County has come to a close to rave reviews.
Nearly 600 students from around the county participated in this year's round of summer programming boosted by federal funds. The program focused in on the learning lost due to COVID-19 closures and hybrid learning.
The three-week summer school was heavy on engagement and hands-on activities, making sure the students were really absorbing the material and having fun at the same time.
Monday night, at the Marion County School Board meeting, School Superintendent Donna Hage — who attended via phone — was happy to report to the board that the program was a success.
"I'm very excited to report that we had a very successful Summer SOLE program," Hage said. "I know we've talked about [the program] at a number of meetings on a number of occasions and we've received a lot of positive feedback, a lot of it from the employees, as well as the families and the community."
On top of the SOLE programs, the county also had its first summer camp at the Marion County Technical Center, where middle schoolers were invited to try out some of the career and technical education offered at the MCTC.
Several of the board members thanked Hage and all the staff and faculty who worked together to make the program happen. George Boyles, the board's newest member, said he's heard nothing but good things about the summer programming.
"I've gotten a lot of positive comments from the community folks as well about how well it was organized and how everything came together," Boyles said. "I've heard a lot of good comments."
Since his swearing in, Boyles has shown his intentions with the board and what role he will fill at the table. Typically, the new members ask questions to catch up on matters, but at the last two meetings, he's asked questions and made sure to put his experience in the business world to good use.
Monday's agenda had several contract renewals and new deals to sign off and on each one, he asked the superintendent, "Is this the best deal we can get?"
"Going forward with projects and bidding, it's OK to say no or go back and sharpen our pencils with vendors," Boyles said. "In my career, as you go through your contracts, it's OK to say 'wait.' The worst they can say is no."
An item on the agenda that garnered attention from many of the board members was the district planning to subscribe to a service that will allow the school system to accept debit and credit card transactions as a method of payment.
This was done due to a recent bill that passed the legislature mandating that school districts accept these payment methods. The School Board Treasurer Scott Reider said accepting debit and credit cards could actually increase the district's volumes of transactions and cash intake.
"Our schools collect about $2 million total in revenue. There is a lot of money that's coming through the schools. With the online payments, could it increase that? Absolutely it could," Reider said. "This will give people another way to pay for those fundraising events or tickets at the games or the school store. It could affect the volume that we collect at the schools."
Currently the school only takes cash and checks.
The school board's next meeting will be a special session on July 25 at 1 p.m. at the central office to discuss the upcoming votes for the excess levy and Amendment 1 coming to the ballot in November.
The next regular meeting will be Aug. 1.
