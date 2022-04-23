FAIRMONT — Registration for this year’s Summer SOLE program has wrapped up, and school officials are anxious to see how this year’s program goes.
Using funds from several rounds of COVID-19 relief from the federal government, school districts around the country have come up with innovative ways to bridge the divide caused by remote learning brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.
West Virginia’s solution was Summer Student Opportunities for Learning & Engagement, a modified take on the traditional summer school.
The first installment of the program began in the summer of 2021 and was considered a major success in the district by students, parents and the administration. According to a status report released by the West Virginia Department of Education, 476 schools participated in the program statewide, and over 29,724 students took part in the program. In Marion County, over 800 students participated in grades K-12.
This year, students have reaped the benefits of five days of in-person classes a week, but with quarantines and closures there are still issues with students keeping pace with benchmarks.
L.D. Skarzinski, Marion County Schools administrative assistant for curriculum and instruction and point person for Summer SOLE, said the county has a good number of registrants, but less than 2021.
“Last year our numbers were really high, but I think that had to do with coming out of the school year we had the previous year,” Skarzinski said. “Parents really value — and they still do — the opportunity to have something in the summer to catch kids up and provide those enrichment opportunities.”
Currently there are 580 students registered for the SOLE programming, that’s not including the traditional credit recovery high school students will be engaged in, nor some other programs at the Marion County Technical Center.
Skarzinski said, as an educator, he always wants to have more students, but overall, the 2022 numbers are solid. A drop in interest from last year’s programming was expected, since students are heading into what is shaping up to be the first fully “normal” summer since the pandemic hit in March 2020.
Summer SOLE was the only game in town for the most part in 2021, now it’s competing with sports camps, family vacations, higher-ed summer camps and other options for student enrichment.
“Some kids and some families just need a break and need to go back to some normalcy and that’s just as healthy as our programs,” Skarzinski said. “After the tough few years we had, families need that.”
Where students are with recovery
In 2020, school was canceled for the majority of the spring semester and the fall brought the advent of virtual learning with it. Judging by benchmarks, schools across the country are seeing students behind in critical areas, especially in foundational areas, such as reading and writing.
As the pandemic fades and schools adopt the new normal, the federal dollars earmarked for academic recovery are making a difference.
Marion County has put a major focus on tutoring and recovery with the addition of several interventionists across the district whose job it is to target struggling students and help them get back on track.
Skarzinski said he’s hopeful that as this year’s benchmarks come in, it will prove that students are making good progress.
“What we’ll see — and I’m hopeful about this — is that our numbers will see good growth,” Skarzinski said. “I think that all the good work our teams have done in these school buildings will be seen through that.”
School Superintendent Donna Hage has been a champion for student recovery and has heard reports from schools around the district at each school board meeting, where the administration reports on the status of its student recovery program.
She was quick to hire the interventionists and begin the recovery process as soon as possible.
“What the curriculum teams are doing out in the schools and the professional development that we’ve done with our faculty, it’s been very supportive of the work our teachers are doing in the classroom,” Hage said. “We are seeing growth, and that’s how we wanted to start this year.”
A different style
As it has been traditionally portrayed, summer school is often viewed as children in a dim classroom, watching their peers playing in the sun through the classroom windows, almost treating summer school as a punishment.
Skarzinski and Hage both expressed their position that summer school ought to be conducted, not with rote memorization or a cheap ticket to pass a failed class, but as an engaging opportunity for students to have fun while they’re learning.
“The last thing we want is a child to flip open a Chromebook and sit there for 45 minutes, that’s not it,” Skarzinski said. “Communication between administrators and parents is critical, because if information just gets tossed on our desk or their dining room table there’s no understanding about what it takes for a child to be successful.”
Hage and Skarzinski both evangelize “engagement” as key to ensure students are active participants in their own learning.
The district has researched what students need, what recovery models work best and how best to meet students’ needs. But what Hage finds most important about the program, is ensuring the students feel the program works for them.
“We added a lot of layers that we hope will increase interest and increase that hands-on learning,” Hage said. “We do this to support our students and get them excited about learning.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.