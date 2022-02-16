FAIRMONT — A highly-traveled section of U.S. 250 in Marion County will be closed for five months beginning Feb. 21.
The West Virginia Division of Highways will be installing a retaining wall for rockfall protection between Muriale's Italian Kitchen and Wood's Boat House at 7 a.m. on Feb. 21 until July 31 at 7 a.m.
Traffic will be shifted to a single lane during the period using temporary traffic signals in place 24/7. Traffic will only be one-lane during the construction period.
WVDOH officials suggest motorists take alternate routes via Holbert Road or Interstate 79 as work crews will be engaged each day at the work site.
Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. State highway officials also said inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the proposed project completion date.
