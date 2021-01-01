MONONGAH — After hearing of a program that was helping Mannington area students catch up on their school work, an eighth grade math teacher at Monongah Middle School set out on a mission to establish the same program for her students.
Teacher Jacqueline Costello said the remote learning model enacted during the pandemic has led to many students missing the one-on-one interactions found in a normal classroom. However, now that Homework Helpers are working with the school, students can experience the synergy they need to thrive.
“With everything being technology-based I feel like a lot of our students are missing that natural interaction that happens during the lesson, being in class with peers,” Costello said. “Each teacher has modified their lessons to teach to their class to the best of their ability right now, so it’s just different and I feel like it’s not up to the teachers’ standard of what they would like to do.”
Jennifer Green, an English language arts teacher at Monongah Middle School, started the program at Monongah Town Hall to offer another location for Marion County students to get help with their schoolwork. Monongah Homework Helpers has only had one session so far, but Green said the program will continue on Tuesday evenings to allow parents and guardians to sit in with their kids after the work day.
“We are looking at doing it in the evening hours so parents can come, guardians can come sit with the kids,” Green said. “I think we are going to do Tuesdays from 3:30 to 5:30 and we will add on to there.”
In a similar fashion to Mannington’s Homework Helpers, Monongah’s program is staffed by several teachers from Monongah schools, and supported by other community organizations.
“It is kind of a combination of efforts,” Green said. “All of my volunteers so far have been from the middle school, but it is in conjunction with the food pantry, the schools, the town; it’s a mixture of everybody in the community pulling together to help where we can.”
On Wednesday, Gov. Jim Justice announced plans to reopen schools by Jan. 19 regardless of COVID-19 infection rates in each county. In some counties, only children in K-8 grades will return to the classroom. Counties that are red will be prohibited from high schools re-convening for in-person learning.
West Virginia State School Superintendent Clayton Burch echoed Costello’s sentiment that students need to interact with their teachers.
“We don’t have eyes on children,” said Burch. “Our biggest fear is that any children fall off the grid. We can’t allow that to happen. There is no substitution for a teacher engaging with students in person.”
Homework Helpers volunteers will train parents how to use the technology required for remote learning because she has noticed many have been having difficulty with adapting to the virtual system.
“They can see how they can better help them at home, we will have technology help,” Green said. “We’ll have somebody at essentially all levels, elementary, middle and high [schools] so any learner that needs help can find help in their area.”
Green also said that although every student has their own Chromebook, it is difficult for many to get in the head space to learn, and teachers like her are frustrated by the lack of contact with students.
“We didn’t have the Chromebooks until the end of October, the beginning of November, and just the change in how the content is being delivered,” Green said. “Whether it is digitally, or if they are only coming two days a week, that is hard for the kids, they need that one-on-one, they need more time with the teachers.”
The first session that took place last week only had four students attend, but Costello said the session felt similar to a normal school year in that it was a group setting and kids were able to speak up and ask questions when necessary.
“It was very simple, there weren’t that many kids there, so it was very one-on-one,” Costello said. “They were more enthusiastic to try because they knew this was a time they were actually getting the help they need and it was more like a real class experience that they haven’t had for a couple weeks. So I think it was something that they were excited about as well.”
Costello also said she herself misses the in-person aspects of a normal school year, because she is able to teach lessons in more unique ways that help her students get a better sense of learning.
“For me, I know there are so many more activities I can be doing if I did see my students, and they could be learning at a much deeper level,” Costello said. “So I feel like there are a lot of important things to come from being in person that they are really missing out on.”
Costello is looking forward to helping out at more sessions of Monongah Homework Helpers, because she enjoys getting to teach students in person. With the return to physical school coming in mid-January, Costello said Homework Helpers is a good way to maintain healthy learning habits until classes resume.
“We haven’t seen our students for the last three to four weeks now, so I have really been missing them and they have been missing us as well,” Costello said. “I was very excited to be there too, because of the interactions were better for me to use my abilities.”
Monongah Homework Helpers meets from 3:30-5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays at Monongah Town Hall, and is open to Marion County Students of all ages.
