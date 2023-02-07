MANNINGTON — Seniors in the Mannington area spent their afternoon Tuesday learning about how the Inflation Reduction Act can lower their health care costs.
Amelia Petrucci, a communications coordinator in Sen. Joe Manchin's Washington, D.C. office, met with Marion County residents at the Mannington Senior Center as part of a Seniors Tour Manchin and his staff have planned for February throughout the Mountain State.
Manchin's team of representatives will visit senior facilities around the state from Feb. 6-17. The statewide tour kicked off Feb. 6 with visits to Pendleton, Braxton, Upshur, Mercer and Boone counties.
Petrucci said Medicare costs will be capped at $2,000 out of pocket per year, prescription drug costs will be lower and the price of insulin is capped at $35. The Act also provides for free vaccines to seniors under Medicare.
Manchin's team will make a second Marion County stop on Feb. 13 at the Marion County Senior Center in Fairmont from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and on Feb. 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 13, they will visit the Harrison County Senior Center in Clarksburg. On Feb. 16, they will visit Senior Monongalians in Morgantown from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Petrucci answered questions and listened to issues facing senior citizens in the area.
Petrucci said many of the issues senior citizens tell her about include health care questions regarding increasing prices, of health care plans changing and transportation issues, specifically with getting to doctors appointments or clinics.
She said Manchin worked hard to get the Inflation Reduction Act passed. She said his team is dedicated to helping West Virginia's aging population and will work hard to help seniors with anything the might need.
The Mannington Senior Center is operated by Activities Coordinator Dianna Hayes. Hayes said she tries to plan entertainment events monthly, which may include speakers during lunch. Petrucci served as February's guest and next month AARP will visit to talk with seniors about when to turn in their car keys, Hayes said.
The senior center serves lunch Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. They have a gym and outdoor walking trail and host bingo on Mondays. Monthly, they host a birthday party for any members celebrating that month.
"We have a lot of fun with them. We hand out candy — sugar free candy, I should say," Hayes said with a laugh.
They will host an annual picnic with the other two senior centers in the county in July or August.
Anyone interested in attending events at the Mannington Senior Center can show up at lunch or during their open hours and fill out paperwork to participate in future events.
For any senior citizens who have questions regarding the Inflation Reduction Act, health care or any topics of concern can call Senator Joe Manchin's Charleston office at 304-342-5855.
