FAIRMONT — Although it has been through several hands now since he was born there, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, (D-W.V.a), was pleased to once again walk the halls of the former Fairmont General Hospital Tuesday.
Now that it has reopened as a campus of WVU Medicine’s J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital as Fairmont Medical Center, Manchin said, he feels better about the general health and safety of his hometown community of Marion County because they again have a hospital.
“I’m happy to see the commitment they made; I’m happy to see the expansion,” Manchin said. “I think if they give Fairmont General a chance, and basically have the quality of experts that we need in the different medical fields, you’ll see the support.”
Manchin toured the facility Tuesday, just a week after its official grand opening, to ensure that it has the capabilities necessary to not only provide Marion County residents with quality health care, but to see how it would be responding to the health needs created by the coronavirus pandemic.
“West Virginia is the most vulnerable state of a population base,” Manchin said. “We have an elderly population, we have a lot a lot of underlying illness in our population because of the hard work they did. So they’re more susceptible that almost any other state.”
Chris Goode, chair of emergency medicine for WVU Medicine, led Manchin on a tour around the hospital. Goode said the hospital, which has 12 emergency department beds and 10 inpatient beds, has already seen hundreds of patients since it opened last week. He said the facility is prepared to handle and even has potential to expand, if necessary.
Goode said he hoped to reassure Manchin that the hospital is still a community hub for health care, and it that it can adapt to any needs deemed necessary.
“What we want to do was update the senator,” Goode said. “He is very familiar with the building and its capabilities. Really we want to work with him as we adapt the facility to meet the needs of the county and what options we have and what options we should partner with.”
For Manchin, the biggest worry is COVID-19, especially because of the population demographics of Marion County. Prior to the tour, he said he wanted to be sure that West Virginia is prepared for any potential spike in COVID cases, seeing the damage the virus has already done to other states and communities.
“The need for quality care with COVID has made us cognizant of the shortages we have and the challenges we run into,” Manchin said. “We’re not going to get caught like this again. It’s something we’ve got to be prepared for.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.