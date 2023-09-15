FAIRMONT — High school students from across the Mountain State poured into school auditoriums, libraries, and classrooms, Wednesday awaiting a call from Sen. Joe Manchin.
Small squares depicting crowded rooms in nearly every West Virginia public school filled the screen of a video call, their faces only supplanted when the Senator himself joined.
Manchin hosted the video call to familiarize students with United States service academies, and introduce them to the process of applying to — and, hopefully, being selected by — these schools after graduation.
Located across the country, service academies are federal institutions that educate undergraduate students and prepare them for careers of military service. To attend these schools, students must receive approval from state officials including Manchin or other member of Congress representing West Virginia.
The session began with a series of videos explaining the service academy application process from members of Manchin’s staff. Then, once Manchin joined the call, a student representative from each school present introduced themselves and the institution they represented.
“I want to thank everyone, each of the schools that have joined today,” Manchin said during the call. “This is the best part of my day, the brightest spot I’ve had in Washington for a long time.”
Throughout his speech to the students, Manchin expressed the importance of military service, and the value of an education at a U.S. service academy.
Manchin underscored “the opportunities and the skillset that you receive getting your education that you can attain free with the government because of the service you’re giving to your country.”
“The people in uniform today are the glue for our country. It holds us together,” he said. “It’s the people that are willing to put their life on the line for you and me and the great country they serve.”
Manchin then took questions from select students present on the video call.
Eli Campbell, a senior at Princeton High School, asked Manchin what qualities make an applicant stand out when applying to service academies.
Manchin replied that servant leadership, excellent conduct, and the ability to learn from moments of failure make for an ideal service academy student.
Cody Blosser, a senior at Mountaineer Challenge Academy, asked Manchin how valuable he feels it is for service academy alums to serve in the armed forces. Manchin described those who attend service academies as a “major contribution” to the U.S. military.
“Leadership begins in your communities, through lessons learned in the classroom. That’s what you’re doing now,” Manchin said.
“The more things you do for others,” the “stronger” you are as an individual, he added.
Manchin also has set aside part of U.S. Senate website dedicated to educating youth about the service academies.
