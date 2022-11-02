FAIRMONT — Senator Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., visited Marion County to vote early at the J. Harper Meredith Building on Tuesday.
Manchin expressed excitement in being able to vote, especially so close to his home town of Farmington. He encouraged community members to come out and vote and discussed what it means to be an elected official.
“This is the most beautiful right that we have, living in a free country, such as America — being able to defend and protect the Constitution; be able to exercise our right. If you have any differences... this is where you make the changes, not on social media ... not this violence that we see in our society today. That’s not where you cure the problems that you disagree with in the political arena. This is where you do it — at the polling place,” Manchin said.
Manchin said it is important to vote for people you want to support and vote against people you don’t. Voting is one of the most effective tools community members have. He also talked about the divide between the Republican and Democratic parties and said working together is essential for success.
“The main thing that we try to accomplish is working — you can’t do anything by yourself and the bottom line is, one side doesn’t have all the answers. So it’s bipartisan; it’s a give and take. ... I’m a registered Democrat and I don’t think my Republicans are always wrong. And I don’t think I’m always right,” Manchin said.
As a local to the area, Manchin said he is always happy to be able to come home.
“There’s no place like home, as they say, and I mean that. But, all of West Virginia has been so good to me. I’ve had so many opportunities. I take it seriously about representing everybody — Democrats, Republicans, Independents, people to vote for you, people to vote against you. You take that oath of office that you’re going to represent the entire population, based on the constituents that you have. I have the entire state of West Virginia that I’m looking out for every day” Manchin said.
Transparency with elected officials is another important topic Manchin touched on.
“I’ve always said, If I can’t come home, where I am today, and explain how I voted or why I voted for or against something, if I can’t go home and explain it, I can’t support it. I can’t vote. ... We’re all a product of our environment. I am who I am because of where I was raised and how I was raised,” Manchin said.
Early voting is a process Manchin decided to participate in and he encouraged others to go out and vote.
“I hope people take the chance to pick an opportunity, go in and make your voice heard,” Manchin said.
Commissioner of early voting, Barbara Fox agreed with Manchin. She said early voting is a great option for people who might have other obligations on Election Day.
“I think it’s great. It gets a lot of people out that will vote that wouldn’t go to the (polls on)Election Day. If it’s raining or for old people that can’t get into the precinct, then it’s nice for them,” Fox said.
Fox has been the early voting commissioner for years and really enjoys doing it.
“It’s fun, you see people that you don’t get to see all the time,” Fox said.
Early voting will conclude this Saturday. Until then, registered voters can stop by the J. Harper Meredith Building, the White Hall Public Safety Building and the Farmington Community Building. The locations will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.