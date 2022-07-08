CHARLESTON — Senior Status Judge Robert C. Halbritter died July 7 at his home in Morgantown.
Halbritter served as a circuit judge in the Eighteenth Judicial Circuit, in Preston County, from Dec. 15, 1971, to Jan. 31, 1997, and then served as a senior status judge for many years. He was 92.
Prior to serving as judge, Halbritter was a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates from 1966 to 1971 and a member of the Kingwood City Council from 1962 to 1964.
“I am so sorry to learn of the passing of Judge Halbritter,” Chief Justice John Hutchison said. “When I was appointed in 1995, he immediately took me and a number of other new judges under his wing. He was a fantastic mentor to all of us and I considered him a true friend.”
“Judge Halbritter was a pillar of Preston County and exemplar of judicial integrity,” Eighteenth Judicial Circuit Judge Steven L. Shaffer said.
“He was an outstanding jurist and a major civic leader in Preston County,” W.Va. Supreme Court Justice William R. Wooton said. “I had a lot of respect for him. I extend my deepest sympathies to his family.”
Halbritter was born May 28, 1930, in Grafton. He attended Potomac State College and West Virginia University and received a law degree from West Virginia University College of Law in 1954. He later took graduate courses at the National Judicial College.
He was a practicing attorney from June 8, 1954, to Dec. 15, 1971, with the exception of the two years he spent in the U.S. Army, from Nov. 16, 1954, to Nov. 15, 1956.
Halbritter was president of the West Virginia Judicial Association in 1984-85 and served at various times on the education committee, judicial seminar committee, committee on realignment of judicial circuits, committee to review forms, orders and documents used by Family Law Masters. He also served on the committee on Implementing New Juror Selection Act, the committee on circuit court statistics of judicial activity, the committee on revision of trial court rules and the committee on establishment of trial judges bench book, as well as numerous other committees.
He served as chairman of the Judicial Hearing Board from 1983-84 and was a member of the board from 1995-97. He also served as West Virginia Court Reporter Board of Review President from 1975-78 and was co-chair of the Gender Fairness Task Force from 1993-96.
He also lectured at West Virginia University College of Law and at numerous conferences and meetings across the U.S.
He is survived by his wife, Waneila Fisher Halbritter, three adult sons, 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A memorial service celebrating his life will be scheduled at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Michael’s Episcopal Church in Kingwood or the West Virginia University Foundation.
