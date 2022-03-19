FAIRMONT —”Josephine’s Star” is the first book of a six book series called “The Spiker’s Instruments.” It is a paranormal murder mystery thriller set in West Virginia.
“I wanted the primary focus to be to make West Virginia look as picturesque, scenic and beautiful,” author William Marcato said. “To actually use real locations with a little bit of license − places that anyone who’s from the area would know and could visit.”
The book features several locations that are based on Marion County staples. For example, the High Level Bridge, Rock Lake and Valley Falls are obvious in the novel. Marcato said that all of the character names were carefully selected, as well. Russell is a character in the book named to honor Russell Yann, who passed away in January 2021 and was the owner of Yann’s Hot Dog Stand.
“I think it’s an honor to be included in a book about West Virginia. The story is very good and I think it was a very nice thing to do,” said Catherine Galambus, Yann’s daughter and owner of Yann’s Hot Dog Stand.
“My dad probably would like it, but he wouldn’t have said he liked it,” Galambus said.
Marcato came up with the idea for the book in 2006. He said that the six book series could be used as a tool for people who are interested in paranormal things, specifically psychic abilities. Marcato said that growing up, he did things out of order and wants to make sure that readers use the right steps. For example, he explained that using a Ouija Board as a kid was something that was maybe too much for a child.
“I’ve always been interested in paranormal things. I’ve been doing research on the subject, actually, since I was a teenager. But what I typically do is, I look at different belief systems as far as religion and science and the paranormal, and I like to see where those three intersect,” Marcato said.
William Marcato is actually the pen name of William Kittle, son of Helen and Arnold Kittle, who were both Marion County teachers for a combined 62 years. Helen finished her teaching career as a librarian at Fairmont Senior High. She passed away February 21, 2012. In honor of Marcato’s book release and the 10-year anniversary of Helen Kittle’s death, Fairmont Senior librarian Tricia Parker set up a memory board and book display in the library where Kittle used to teach.
Parker said she thought that the display would be a great way to pay tribute to a fellow librarian.
“I jump at any opportunity to support a local author... I read the book and I thought it was very good. It was interesting and kind of left you on a cliffhanger,” Parker said.
Marcato was always interesting in reading from a young age, but he never thought he would be an author. He started college by majoring in chemistry, but switched to English. He wrote several poems and short stories, but “Josephine’s Star” is his first published book.
Helen Kittle was William’s teacher. Marcato said that his mom was a wonderful teacher and a person that could make anything fun.
“She had her teacher face on. It’s a strange feeling to share your mother with her friend. And certainly people thought of her as a very motherly figure,” Marcato said about having his mother as a teacher. “I didn’t have a first name for a very long time. I was Mrs. Kittle’s son for probably until I was about 35.”
Kittle said he feels especially connected to his mother. She was a little superstitious, but never really believed in anything as passionately as Marcato did. The book is dedicated to both his parents.
“My mom always said find a career that you love and enjoy, that you can either help or entertain people, but also give back to your community. I think with this I’ve done all three,” Marcato said.
Marcato expects the second book, which will focus on learning to use tarot cards, to be out around October. “Josephine’s Star,” is available on paperback or ebook. To purchase online click here. His Instagram and Tik Tok are @spikersinstruments.
