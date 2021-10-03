FAIRMONT — Fall rekindles feelings for Rebecca Burton that often make it difficult to cope, but seeing Morris Park filled with life helps ease the pain.
“The accident happened in October [almost 22 years ago], so when the weather starts to change, those feelings come back every single year,” Burton said. “Having this event in the fall helps me and helps us get through.”
Saturday, Morris Park swirled with energy as around 150 disc golfers from all over the country teed off to compete in 11th year of the Seth Burton Memorial Disc Golf Tournament in honor of Burton’s son who died in a car accident.
The idea of a cancelation seem out of the question for the tournament organizers last year in the throes of the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, so they pressed on and made drastic changes that allowed the event to run smoothly despite the restrictions.
This year, even as COVID case numbers still rise in the recent Delta variant surge, the memorial tournament stays the course. The organizers took lessons learned from the 10th tourney to make this year’s even better.
“Last year, because things went so smoothly, we may never go ‘back to normal,’” Burton said. “Registration was all online, we had a drive-thru check in, but we’re sad we don’t get to have the players meet at the start and usually we’d hold a memorial.”
In year’s past, the tournament would begin with a tribute to the namesake of the course, Seth Burton, Rebecca’s son. Due to COVID, the organizers had to forego the tribute.
Tribute or not, this event is a hot stop on the Professional Disc Golf Association tour. The tournament is a step below a “major event” on the PDGA tour. Next year, the organizers are hoping to expand the event to three days and 300 golfers in hopes of acquiring major status.
“We’ve been working on it for about 10 years and it might be next year,” Tournament Organizer Josh Smith said.
The two disc golf courses at Morris Park — Seth Burton Memorial and Orange Crush — are in the Top 50 disc golf courses out of 8,000 in the country. To garner major status, an event has to have three courses, and by next year a new course in Valley Falls state park will hopefully be open.
“After that, it’s basically an application process,” Smith said. “We’d have to apply to PDGA and tell them we want to do a major and they’d look at all kind of stats after that before giving approval.”
Whether or not the Seth Burton tournament gains major status, next year’s tournament will double the player count and hopefully attract even more big-name pros from the PDGA league. The league’s top putter, Corey Ellis, competed in Saturday’s event.
The total prize pool for the event is around $20,000 split between the pros and the amateurs. Around $10,000 in cash will be going to the pro winners and around another $10,000 in merchandise and equipment will go to the amateurs.
This year’s tournament partnered with the Tygart Valley United Way and its new Flipside afterschool program. The Fairmont Flyers disc golf team will help provide the county’s middle schools with disc golf equipment and also help teach the students how the game is played.
“It’s actually a curriculum-based thing. We’re going to get them equipment and teach them how to play,” Smith said. “That’s how you build a disc golf community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.