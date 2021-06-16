FAIRMONT — Three watersheds in Fairmont drain into the creek at Coal Run, and this weekend’s storms pushed the system past its limit.
“We’ve invested about $500,000 in this center since we moved in, in 2009,” said Julie Sole, director of the Disability Action Center. “[Repairs would cost] several hundred thousand dollars. I can’t put that much money back into this facility, I can’t do it.”
Located on Benoni Avenue in Coal Run Hollow, the DAC sustained heavy flood damage after Monday’s storm. Sole said a nearby culvert that directs drainage down the Coal Run creek and pipes it to the river was completely clogged.
Water trying to drain met the blocked culvert and flooded all of Benoni Avenue and Kirkway Drive. Sole said the floodwaters sat against the building for over an hour, causing extensive damage to the interior and exterior of the 11,000 square-foot facility.
Four classrooms in the DAC, their gymnasium, a newly-remodeled area, the front entry, the sidewalks and parking lots all were either totally ruined or extensively damaged.
“We took flooding four out of the last five days,” Sole said. “We’ve pleaded our case with the city to do something about this culvert.”
The culvert’s condition continued to worsen as the rainfall continued. According to Sole, on Friday, the city extracted part of the pipe and left a half-collapsed pipe to provide drainage for the three watersheds in the city. By Monday’s storm, the pipe had completely collapsed and lodged itself, blocking the drainage pipe.
The Fairmont city manager was not available to answer questions about the culvert before deadline.
“We clean up and it comes right back,” Sole said. “I’ve been here for 11 years and even in storms like that, [water] shouldn’t lay against my center for and hour and a half.”
Although the DAC has flood insurance, the policy will only cover extraction, cleaning, sanitation, drying and reinstalling unfinished drywall. For everything else, such as flooring and paint, the DAC has to foot the bill.
The Marion County Chamber of Commerce is arranging a meeting later this week with the city and the county to find a solution to the DAC’s issues, but Sole said she’s determined to relocate the center.
“We need to relocate, that’s the bottom line,” Sole said. “Our center and our clients deserve more than his.”
Due to the damages, the Disability Action Center has to close until further notice.
Sunday and Monday, volunteers from Tri-City Electrical gave their time and used their equipment to clean up the debris and build a retaining wall to help keep flood waters away from the DAC.
But the DAC wasn’t the only business in Coal Run Hollow affected by the floodwaters. The Fairmont Bowling Center, just across the street from the DAC, sustained heavy damage to its building and parking lot.
Heaps of asphalt, rocks and gravel lay piled behind their bowling alley on Kirkland Drive. The floodwaters washed the dirt from under the pavement and crumbled large sections of their lot.
“Last time it was this bad was in 2014,” said Mike Cimaglia, owner of the Fairmont Bowling Center. “But this is the first time ever it’s flooded this bad back to back to back to back.”
Cimaglia said that the city has worked extensively to find a solution to the issue with the Coal Run culvert. A full replacement of the drainage system has been estimated to cost millions of dollars.
The bowling center didn’t have an estimate for the cost of damages. The center took on water, flooding the alleys, carpet and entry area. Cimaglia said the earliest they may reopen is Monday, but he didn’t sound hopeful. However, Cimaglia is confident the city will help him repair his lot, which saw the worst of the damage.
“I have a good relationship with the city,” Cimaglia said. “I know they’re going to help me.”
Plans to build a two-foot high wall to redirect the water away from the entrance of the bowling center were mentioned, which Cimaglia said should alleviate their fears of flooding.
“The 100-year rain, that’s what the insurance and meteorologists call it,” said Nick Fantasia, former mayor of Fairmont. “In the 10 years I was mayor we had nothing at all what we had over the last four or five days.”
And it wasn’t just businesses that saw the brunt of the damages, many homes were damaged by either flooding or trees falling. Aaron Ashley, one of the heads of Handyman Restore & Repair, has been responding to calls about repairs and tree removal since the storms began.
Especially in the historic district of homes on First Street, older trees have fallen and caused serious damage to homes that are over 100-years-old. A tree fell on the Warner Mansion and Handyman was out assessing damage and helping remove the tree.
“There are about eight houses on First Street, I think six of them have major roof damage,” Ashley said. “These homes have been here for 120 years and they’ve never had this damage on them before.”
