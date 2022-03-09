WASHINGTON D.C.− Shannon Yost, program manager at the Tygart Valley United Way's Flipside Afterschool Program, has been selected to be an Ambassador for the Afterschool Alliance.
There are 16 Afterschool Ambassadors selected from across the United States to serve in 2022. Two are from West Virginia. Along with Yost, Michael Framer, chief operations officer for Step By Step in Charleston was selected.
Afterschool Alliance works with elected officials, community leaders, 50 afterschool networks, and program providers across the United States to ensure that, "all youth have access to affordable, quality afterschool programs by engaging the public to increase public and private investment in afterschool program initiatives at the national, state, and local levels," according to their website.
Yost was selected because she fits the criteria for an Afterschool Ambassador, which is to, "Organize public events, communicate with policy makers and community leaders to increase awareness and support for afterschool and summer learning programs," according to a news release.
"We are thrilled that Shannon Yost will serve as an Afterschool Ambassador this year," Afterschool Alliance Executive Director Jodi Grant said. "The pandemic has had a profound effect on children and youth, and the afterschool community has a vital role to play in helping everyone recover lost ground. That will require support of all kinds, and we need strong advocates who know their communities to lead the charge."
Each Ambassador will plan a major event for "Lights On Afterschool," the Afterschool Alliance's annual rally. There will be thousands of these events held locally across the United States. Most will be held on or around October 20, 2022.
"Afterschool programs keep kids safe, inspire them to learn and help give working families peace of mind," Grant said. "They offer hands-on learning, opportunities to think critically and collaborate, homework help, mentors, science and technology, healthy snacks and meals, sports and fitness, arts programming, college and job prep and much more− and students need all that more than ever."
The 2020 America After 3PM household survey found that the demand for afterschool programs has reached an all-time high.
"For every child in an afterschool program in America today, three more are waiting to get in," According to a press release. "The study found significant inequities, with Black and Latinx children disproportionately without afterschool opportunities. Ninety-four percent of parents of afterschool students say they are satisfied with their child's program."
The Flipside Afterschool Program in Marion County currently serves 75 students at East Fairmont, West Fairmont and Mannington Middle Schools.
"Every day students receive homework assistance, a warm meal, and opportunities for physical activity," according to a press release. "The goal of the program is to keep students engaged, safe and having fun!"
"I am eager to join the Afterschool Alliance in building support for afterschool programs," Yost said. "Over the last two years, afterschool and summer learning programs have provided critical services to kids and families, and we have more work to do as we recover. Our kids have ground to make up− not just to in academics, but in their social and emotional development, as well. I'm proud to be part of the afterschool movement and thrilled to have a chance to serve as and Afterschool Ambassador for West Virginia."
