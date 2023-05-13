BARRACKVILLE — In her 10 years as an educator, Amelia Mullens has always tried to be environmentally conscious.
“I grew up in Wyoming County, way far south. I grew up in a holler, playing in the creek, playing in the woods and falling in love with the outdoors,” Mullens said.
Last week, Mullens — a seventh and eighth grade science teacher at Barrackville Middle School — was named one of three West Virginia educators to be recognized as a West Virginia Environmental Teacher of the Year by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection.
One reason she earned the honor is that she teaches her students to love nature.
“I was very lucky to have a mom that took me out and taught me to love nature. West Virginia is the third-most forested state and we really need to preserve our forests. In order to do that, we need to have the next generation excited and in love with nature as well,” she said.
The award is given to educators who go above and beyond in teaching environmental awareness in their classrooms and beyond in their communities. In addition to the title, each teacher will receive a $500 personal award and a $1,000 check to promote science, technology, engineering and mathematics education at their schools.
Mullens’ work in her classrooms and throughout the community are widely known. Her recent recycling program with her middle schoolers was a big hit with the older students learning about recycling and preparing a presentation that was then given by the students to their neighboring elementary school counterparts.
While Barrackville Middle School Principal Vicki Bombard was happy to hear Mullens won the award, she knew she was a shoo-in to win.
“Winning this award says a lot about [Mullens] as a teacher, she is phenomenal. She does a lot of STEM activities with the kids, she has a STEM club after school, she’s real big into anything that has to do with preserving the environment,” Bombard said. “I’ve never had a young teacher that is so motivated and so driven with science and the environment.”
The money from the award will be put to quick use, as Mullens is constantly planning trips for her students to visit anything science or environment related.
With her everyday job of teaching science and her after school commitments to the STEM activities with the students, Mullens is constantly finding ways to overlap the two areas with the connecting thread of environmental consciousness.
Before summer break comes, she hopes to take her students to a nearby aviary, she has started a gardening program at the school and hopes to continue the recycling program into the next school year.
“I’m very glad to receive this award. Sometimes I still look at it and ask, ‘Why me?’” Mullens said. “But I’m happy to bring the recognition to Marion County.”
Although Mullens is bashful about her impact in Barrackville and its students, however, Bombard and others in the community take notice and Barrackville Middle and Marion County Schools are proud to have a passionate educator like Mullens.
“The kids see that passion so they get involved and learn to love it too, no matter what it is and that helps with the whole delivery of the subject matter,” Bombard said. “You can see the impacts on [Mullens’] students in their test scores. The students just really enjoy being in the classroom with her.”
Marion County School Superintendent Donna Heston has taken notice of Mullens’ work too.
“I’ve observed [Mullens] in her classroom and the energy that comes alive in students as they interact in her classroom that is truly student-centered and geared toward students applying skills and dreaming big,” Heston said.
Mullens was supposed to officially receive her award Friday, but the ceremony has been rescheduled for May 22.
