FAIRMONT — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify a man who is a suspect in a local robbery.
According to Lt. Matt Love, around 8:34 p.m., a man entered the Black Bear Express Exxon at 1610 Locust Ave. brandishing a weapon. He was captured on in-store video surveillance cameras from at least three different angles.
The suspect was described as Black and was approximately 6 feet tall, was wearing a mask and a gray sweatshirt. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash, he fled on foot, Love said. The clerk was not injured during the robbery.
A search of the area was conducted with the assistance of West Virginia State Police, Fairmont Police Department and White Hall Police Department but the suspect was not located. The investigation remains ongoing by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 304-367-5300.
