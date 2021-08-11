FAIRMONT — The Family Resource Network of Marion County certainly has its hands full. The challenges facing the FRN continue to pile up as more young people battle gambling problems. And, the ongoing opioid crisis also adds to the organization’s list of concerns.
However, help is on the way.
On Monday, the FRN brought on its first assistant director, Sherry Kinder, to work with the agency’s director, Frank Jarman. The two will work together to increase the organization’s reach, and to maintain its ongoing efforts to assist the children and families of Marion County.
Kinder is currently the director of Reset, an after-school and tutoring nonprofit organization in Fairmont, where she will continue her work as she takes on her new role as assistant director of the FRN.
“I’m excited,” Kinder said. “I’m going to learn new ways to do things and serve Reset better, but also assist Frank and the FRN as their mission grows. There are plenty of things I can help with and plenty of things I can learn.”
Kinder brings with her a vast knowledge of youth programs and local resources. In her experience at Reset and through her ongoing relationship with Fairmont State University, she knows the value of community involvement.
“Nobody can carry all of that load,” Kinder said, “but we can work together to address these issues as we plot it out. The FRN is always working to have those connections with the schools and with other agencies in the county.”
For Jarman, the addition of Kinder brings about a sigh of relief.
“We couldn’t be happier,” he said. “What we’ve come to realize is that there needs to be somebody for longevity and stability. The trajectory we’re on is to be more community minded and be more impactful rather than busy.
“We also had just received a grant from a teen problem gamblers prevention program, and we received more funding for the Education Matters program that works with tutoring and mentoring youth. So I was like, it’s time. And Sherry fits right in.”
The Family Resource Network was established by West Virginia lawmakers in 1990, under then-Gov. Gaston Caperton. Its purpose is to identify service gaps in the community, seek solutions through collaboration, and improve conditions for children and families. Every county in West Virginia has an FRN office. As with many nonprofits, the FRN’s funding varies, depending on the political climate. As a result, the FRN has adapted with each change, and has continued to establish and strengthen its relationships with other area agencies.
Grants are a major source of funding for the FRN, and with each grant comes guidelines for how the money is to be used. Recent grants have included the stipulation that a percentage of the money must be used for hands-on training.
“We will be doing more hands-on programming, and we will continue to collaborate with other agencies,” Jarman said. “For the grants that specifically require us to do hands-on training, Sherry has great talent with that, with her history with Fairmont State working with college students.”
In the Fairmont area, Kinder will carry out substance abuse prevention workshops as well as gambling addiction prevention classes. Where the agency can’t cover the entire county with in-person classes, its well-established partnerships can be summoned for such tasks.
“We will arrange the experts and the folks we need to provide the information and appropriate training,” Kinder said. “And some of it will be hands-on information.”
Programs centered on drug abuse prevention stem from research that shows an increasing number of West Virginia’s youth hospitalized from drug overdoses, often in the form of opioids. But drug addiction is not easy to identify, Kinder said. The place to start, she said, is truancy.
“We’re going to step in where we can at the beginning, and deal with [problems] based on the truancy factor,” she said.
“With truancy, we have to identify what the problem is,” Kinder said. “We have to work with the student and hopefully build a bridge to where we can get a better idea of what’s going on, and try to assist the individual student and their family. But it’s complicated. You could have a student that’s showing signs of truancy but it’s only because they’re in foster care and they’ve been moved. Or, it could be that they’ve been sick and nobody has informed the school. It could be because they’ve missed so much that they’re not getting it, and they need assistance,” she said.
“We’ll be making sure that students who are starting to show signs of either truancy or needing a tutor that we get them those resources,” Kinder said.
