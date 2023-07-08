FAIRMONT — Forty years in education is quite the achievement, but 40 years in special education is something that’s hard to replace.
Unfortunately for Marion County Schools, the district is faced with the impossible challenge of replacing the 40 years of experience behind Gia Deasy, who officially retired at the end of June.
Deasy has been a mainstay in Marion County Schools, where she’s held a number of positions and leadership roles, climbing up from working in classrooms to training special educators around West Virginia, then returning to Marion County in 1996 as a behavior specialist. She was later promoted to special education director in 2005, then became Marion County’s first administrative assistant of pupil services in 2017.
Known around the state
After she moved into her position as special education director in 2005, she quickly became a wealth of knowledge around the state in the fields of pupil services and special education.
“I quickly became one of the veteran special education directors in the state because a lot of the special education directors were retiring [in 2005],” Deasy said. “With the state department of ed and an organization called CASE we started mentoring new special ed directors.”
From training teachers and administrators, Deasy has become the person to call in West Virginia when something with special education is concerned.
That was easy to see, and when Marion County’s former superintendent of schools Gary Price was considering reorganizing the central office, he wanted to give special education the seat at the table it deserved. He created the position from which Deasy just retired, administrative assistant of pupil services.
“It’s a relief for any superintendent to have someone working for them who can keep the district off everyone’s bad list,” Price said. “That was Gia. You never had to ask her to do more, she was always doing more.”
That hasn’t changed today. Marion County Superintendent Donna Heston has said several times that Deasy will be hard to replace, but that the county will be in good hands moving forward.
Making changes
With Deasy leaving and the departure of another administrative assistant, the county is downsizing the number of administrative assistant positions from five to three, at a cost savings of around $159,000.
Andy Neptune, administrative assistant over facilities and athletics, left earlier this year to serve as director of the West Virginia School Building Authority. His duties were divided among the remaining administrative assistants.
Deasy’s position will be eliminated and replaced by a new, lower tier position titled supervisor of pupil services. This position will still be a step up from the previous position of special education director.
Deasy as well as Heston have assured the public that these transitions are going to be seamless. Deasy is remaining on payroll in a different capacity for the next several weeks to make sure the transition goes as smooth as possible.
“Everything is going to be OK. Everyone is in good hands and I feel good about it all,” Deasy said. “We’re well covered. We have a behavior specialist and a board-certified behavior analyst. We have a staff and there will still be an administrator. There won’t be a vacuum with me leaving.”
Looking back
With years of accomplishments under her belt, Deasy has a lot to be proud of as she exits her education career.
Some moments that stick out the most, are her efforts to improve the relationships between the different offices in the district as well as between her office and the community support system for individuals with special needs.
Deasy has made an effort to educate her fellow department heads on the needs and requirements of special education. She’s taught the personnel department why the district is hiring specific positions.
An example she gave was explaining the need to hire three sign language interpreters, which allowed her to be involved with the process of filling these positions.
In the community, she’s been an active collaborator with the Disability Action Center and serves on its advisory board. That has allowed her to see the opportunities the DAC provides students around the county.
“One of the best things that has happened in Marion County is the collegial collaboration between schools and agencies. Marion County Schools and the DAC, we do a lot together,” Deasy said. “Now our students have a lot of opportunities post-secondary. Used to be that if you were on alternative diploma, you stayed in school until you were 21 because there was nothing to do. The DAC changed that.”
As much as Deasy values the relationship between the schools and the nonprofit, DAC Director Julie Sole believes the relationship is equally beneficial to her programming thanks in part to Deasy’’s work.
“The DAC’s relationship with Marion County Schools and with Gia Deasy is extraordinary. It is a model, I think, for how organizations should come together to meet the common goal, which is to improve the quality of life of people with disabilities,” Sole said. “Gia is an advocate and she’s a fighter. She’s always taken great pride in the fact that people with special needs or who need special services have a voice and have a seat at the table.
“She herself is that voice and has always been a voice for people with special needs.”
