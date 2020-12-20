WHITE HALL — About a dozen police officers went to Walmart Friday afternoon, but they weren’t responding to a call, or shopping for themselves.
Friday was the annual Shop with a Cop initiative, which is organized each year by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, where multiple departments collaborated to buy Christmas gifts for local children.
“It is one of my favorite times of the year because we do get to give back and give kids a Christmas they normally wouldn’t have,” said sheriff’s deputy Zach Bennett. “It’s a lot of fun and an enjoyable time.”
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department normally raises money throughout the year to fund projects like this, and Marion County residents normally donate generous amounts to projects such as Shop with a Cop. This year, 30 children were registered to spend a day to Shop with a Cop.
“This is through the Marion County Sheriff’s Association which has a zero sum budget,” Bennett said. “We get donations, we fund raise; we do all that fun stuff, and a lot of people donate to us because they love to see us do this.”
Law enforcement officers led children around the store, where they could select toys or clothing they wanted off the shelves. The Fairmont Fire Department also contributed winter coats to all the children through its Operation Warm, so the kids could spend more money on toys they wanted.
“Normally our stipulation is they have to get warm shoes and a coat,” Bennett said. “They can’t get a whole lot of food or candy, they can’t let their parents influence them too much, so they get most of what they want.”
In addition to law enforcement officers from different agencies in Marion County, members of the Marion County Rescue Squad participated in Shop with a Cop as well.
JoAnna McBee, public relations director with the Marion County Rescue Squad, said the squad normally participates in community events and fundraisers, but this was one of the only programs the agency could do this year.
“It works good for our lives as well, building relationships between our agencies,” McBee said. “And this was a way we could reach out into the community and also work with other agencies.”
The mission of Shop with a Cop is to build relationships between citizens and public safety officers. McBee said the program is good for members of the Rescue Squad because kids may be apprehensive about approaching EMS workers in emergency situations as well.
“We’re not scary or anything,” McBee said. “We want to be involved because there’s not a lot we can do this year to reach out into our community, so this was a great opportunity for us to do something.”
Bennett said whenever he is out answering a call, kids he has previously met through Shop With a Cop will be more open to talking to law enforcement than have their first meeting be during a stressful law enforcement call. He wants to build relationships early, so kids can gain trust in public safety officers.
“I have seen on a few occasions when you do a call you see a kid you recognize,” Bennett said. “Instead of them being scared, they actually recognize you and they are a little bit at ease, which helps us with our job and helps them not be traumatized.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.