FAIRMONT — City council wrapped a short 20 minute session Tuesday night on its march to continue tackling blight in Fairmont and developing the Rail Trail.
“The first item that was on Walnut Street, that is the city’s continued effort and commitment to remove blight properties and return the tax rolls, whether it’s affordable housing for other people, whatever that land is approved for use,” Mayor Anne Bolyard said. “The second purchase this evening was pertaining to the plan to extend the rail trail.”
After a prayer and meditation led by Rev. Joseph Konikattil, council held public hearings for two land purchases on Walnut Avenue and on 12th Street.
The City's Program Manager for Vacant Properties, Brian Stewart, spoke in support of the ordinance allowing the city to purchase the property on Walnut Avenue citing multiple instances where police had to respond to break-ins at the abandoned property on the site.
Stewart is known to council for his work helping track land use in Fairmont.
“I don’t want to embarrass you Mr. Stewart but also want to give an accolade to Brian Stewart,” Councilmember Gia Deasy said. “You’ve been very helpful in keeping us on track on the group that’s working on keeping track of what has been demolished and how to actually re-use some of that land.”
The purchases teed up after public comment, council moved to approve both land ordinances.
Another key item on this week’s agenda was the matter of the city’s remaining American Rescue Plan Funds. The last of the city’s ARPA funds, $2.5 million, will be split between two categories — public health, economic development and impact will receive roughly $800,000, while utility infrastructure is getting over $1.6 million dollars.
Two reappointments to the city’s planning commission passed with no issue, however, the appointment of Dan Swiger to the planning commission failed. Mayor Bolyard declined to comment on the vote. Swiger is the former executive director of Main Street Fairmont.
The next city council meeting is on Sep. 12.
