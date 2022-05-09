FAIRMONT — After two years of pandemic uncertainty, the Fairmont State University Academy for the Arts Youth Theatre Company is putting on a show.
Shrek The Musical Jr. debuts May 12 and cast members ranging in age from kindergarten through 12th grade have been rehearsing since March. Auditions for the musical were meant to be held in 2019, just before the initial breakout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We're not kidding when we we say that the weekend of the audition days for Shrek, were the first days of COVID and the first days of quarantine," said Dominic Secreto, 16, who plays Shrek.
For the past three years, voice lessons and any other meetings the youth theatre company had was held on zoom, in addition to productions.
"Singing on Zoom does not work," Sydni Summers, 18, who plays Fiona, said.
"Especially if you have a loud voice," Lilly Smart, 14, who plays Dragon, added.
"Oh my gosh, I tried to do that a couple times and we tried to be in sync — it was not working. So, COVID really just put a damper on everything," Summers said.
So, preparation has been long and long-awaited, and cast and crew are excited.
"It’s been a really long month and a half, but the kids are doing an amazing job. We’re really proud of everything that they’re doing so far and we’re really excited to see everything come together," Assistant Director Shannon Yost said.
The musical will be performed for Taylor and Marion County students at Fairmont State's Wallman Hall on Monday and Wednesday, which is something that has never happened with a junior play, Yost said.
"That’s a new thing for us this year. We haven’t ever done school performances for our Junior shows, so we’re very excited to have some of their peers come and watch them," Yost said.
Yost speculated that the students might be more nervous to perform in front of some of their peers than they are for opening night, though.
Some of the main cast members described it as "nerve-cited," a combination of nervous and excited.
For Summers, who has six days left of high school, this will be her last junior performance. With stress from graduating creeping up, this play has been sort of an escape, she said.
"This is like really my relief, like from everything, and when I graduate, I'm gonna be so sad... these [cast members] are like my babies. Because I'm the oldest, I'm kind of like a mom," Summers said.
A lot of the cast members have worked together before. So, many of the students are just excited to work with friends they've made performing over the years and getting back into it, in person, makes it even more special.
Yost said that choreographer Desiree Sowards has been top notch and some cast members agreed.
"My favorite part would have to be, just seeing it all come together... It's really fun to see all of the stuff get choreographed and all of it come together and just make this one big good show," said Jack Santee, 13, who plays Lord Farquaad.
"My favorite part is definitely learning choreography and blocking because, being a fun character like Donkey, he gets to do a lot of fun stuff within the show. It's exciting — learning what you're doing," said Jamyson Posey, 14 who plays Donkey.
"Singing and acting are so different because you get to be someone like completely different and you feel so powerful and so awesome — it's just a great feeling," Smart said.
Yost said that it's not difficult for the kids involved in the play because imagination comes naturally to them.
"Kids are 100% more imaginative than adults could ever hope to be… and they learn through play. That’s what we do, we put on plays and it’s really just allowing them to be creative and stretch those muscles. It’s a joy to watch them work and create," Yost said.
The musical will be performed May 12 through 14 at 7:30 p.m. and at 2 p.m., for a matinee showing, on May 15. Tickets are $7 and are available at the door, but Director of Academy for the Arts Leigh Anne Bolyard said pre-ordering tickets is recommended to ensure they will not be sold out. Call 304-367-4240 or visit their Facebook page here.
"Come see the show. Come see Farquaad on his knees," Santee, who spends the majority of the performance moving around on his knees, said.
