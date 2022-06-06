FAIRMONT — A sidewalk construction project has forced the West Virginia Division of Highways to shut down one lane on Pleasant Valley Road beginning June 6.
County Route 64, which is also known as Pleasant Valley Road (Vinegar Hill), will be transformed to one lane of travel from Tulip Lane to Morris Park from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 6 through Friday, July 29 for construction of new sidewalks and drainage structures.
Traffic will be single lane only during the project, in which work crews will be on-site during daytime operations, Monday through Friday. WVDOH officials suggest motorists use Interstate 79, Exits 133 and 135 as alternate routes.
Work will be performed throughout the project. Motorists are told to expect delays and to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. The timeline for the project could change in the event of inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.