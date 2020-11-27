FAIRMONT — The Marion County Chamber of Commerce received a $5,000 grant in June from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and saved the funds money until now.
Beginning this weekend, that money will be dispersed to the people and businesses of Marion County, when they shop at a locally-owned business as part of the annual Small Business Saturday.
“This year we are doing something quite different,” said Tina Shaw, president of the Chamber of Commerce. “We are doing a ‘Shop Small, Win Big,’ promotion this year, and the chamber, we were very fortunate to get a grant. This year we decided that we are going to spend that whole grant and give back to the members. We went out and bought gift cards from all of our locally-owned businesses that you would usually shop at for Christmas.”
According to Shaw, small businesses around Marion County have been given contest entry boxes, where customers can enter to win gift cards for the business they are patronizing. Next week, each business will draw a name from their box and a customer who entered will receive a $50 gift card courtesy of the Chamber.
“If they are shopping at these businesses the whole weekend really, they fill out a little card we gave them, stick it in the box, then that business will draw the winner,” Shaw said.
Some participating businesses include A Pied, Joe N’ Throw, Mama NY’s Pizza, Muriale’s and Adams Office Supply. Ed Snider, owner of Adams Office Supply, said the promotion will encourage residents to shop at the store over the weekend in hopes of winning the gift card, and the gift card will encourage further patronage after it has been awarded.
“We are participating in that,” Snider said. “It’s great and I am thankful the Chamber took that on, so it certainly will help us. It basically means someone is going to come here and spend $50.”
Shaw said she is happy to use the grant to help support the businesses of Marion County, because many have faced their most challenging year yet because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are not asking our members for anything; we are giving to them,” Shaw said. “They need it, they deserve it, they have hung in there with us and it is our way of saying thank you to them.”
Shaw also said Small Business Saturday is a big event in Marion County, because of the many small businesses that hold special offers to kick off the holiday season.
“It’s always a huge event for small communities, and Marion County is no different,” Shaw said. “This year it means even more because most of these businesses were shut down for a while, and a lot of them are just trying to regroup and make up what they lost, so this holiday season is going to make or break them.”
Snider said this time of year is normally when Adams Office Supply extends its hours, to allow customers more time to shop.
“That’s usually when we start opening for Saturdays, starting on Small Business Saturday,” Snider said. “We stay open for the Christmas season, actually.”
Shaw said she hopes many people this weekend choose to support a locally-owned business throughout Marion County, because the owners and the employees are the ones who in turn, support one another and community organizations.
“We are encouraging everybody to shop small and support local,” Shaw said. “If you don’t support your local businesses, then there is nobody in turn that is going to support the schools, the athletics, the band, the community organizations.
“These people that own them and the employees that work there, they are the ones who give back over and over in the community. If you don’t have a good, strong base of locally-owned businesses, then your community really suffers.”
