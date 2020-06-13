FAIRMONT — While many small businesses lost customers during the COVID-19 pandemic, a Gilmer County fresh produce market saw their business grow.
Angie Brake, owner of Rt. 18 Farm Market in Troy, W.Va., said customers flocked to her shop to buy locally-grown vegetables because people had a heightened sense of food safety during the pandemic.
"It has been difficult to get our name out. But with the pandemic, it has actually helped us because customers want to know where their food is coming from," said Brake. "The pandemic has actually made it to where we don't have enough produce. On a good week, we pick a ton of tomatoes, and we run out."
Brake and Rt. 18 Farm Market have joined seven other small farm producers and artisans to develop a cold storage hub to serve consumers and local restaurants who crave locally-sourced, fresh meats and produce. Using the crowdfunding site GoFundMe, Brake and other operators are working with a food collective to build the 170-square foot walk-in cooler in Weston where it will serve North Central West Virginia. The catch is, they need to raise $6,500 to make it all happen.
"We are working with a nonprofit aggregation distribution organization based in the southern part of the state," said Audra O'Dell, foodshed coordinator for the West Virginia Food and Farm Coalition. "An individual customer can order from multiple producers around the state. It opens up more markets for producers around the state, and it opens up more producers to customers throughout the state."
O'Dell said that once the hub is funded and built, customers will be able to select foods from different hub-member farms through its website. The consumer's order will be transported to the hub where it will then be distributed to buyers.
"The site they have is one large farmers' market," O'Dell said. "Those orders are aggregated out to producers, they fill the checklist and drop it to the cold storage food hub site. Then it gets picked up and distributed to whoever ordered it."
Brake said because the hub will be refrigerated, it could also motivate customers to buy more produce from farms, because products will stay fresh for longer than items bought from some of the larger supermarkets. The hub will also free up time for the small farmers and allow them to refocus their resources on growing food instead spending 3-5 hours a weekend selling their wares at different roadside stands.
"We're trying to raise money for the cold storage," Brake said. "So things can be stored if a farmer can't get there. That stuff can still be there — it's still fresh."
"Really the only hangup right now is the funds," O'Dell said. "Once we get the funds together, we can actually get the cold storage unit built. We already have the location set, a memorandum of understanding is out to legal for review."
Brake said she believes the cold storage food hub will benefit both growers and customers throughout West Virginia, because of the open trading it will promote. She said she is particularly excited for people to buy different foods from different farms in different counties, because it would support multiple organizations all at once.
"It is going to be beneficial in a way that people don't have to come here to buy their produce or their meat," Brake said. "They can go online and each farmer has their individual store... They can come in and they can pick their produce, which can be from Morgantown, Elkins."
According to the group's GoFundMe page, "Consumers can place personal orders for pick up at the food hub once a week. Imagine being able to shop on a virtual farmers market for your family once a week and purchase foods from all over the state. You might get a head of lettuce from a farmer 20 minutes away and also get steaks from a farmer who is 100 miles away!"
For more information on the fundraising campaign, go to charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/north-central-wv-food-hub.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.