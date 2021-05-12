MANNINGTON — Canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the Second Annual Smokin’ on the Buffalo BBQ Brawl will take place May 14-15 at the Mannington District Fairgrounds.
Jerry Reel, promoter and organizer for the event said there will be teams from throughout the whole country.
“I’ve got a team from Texas, I’ve got a team from Maine and all the in between that’s coming,” Reel said.
Teams will compete for cash and prizes, and get the opportunity to represent West Virginia at the Jack Daniel’s World Invitational and the American Royal BBQ event.
“When you have events that are closer to a lot of the teams and whatnot, that’s the draw that brings them out,” Reel said.
One of things things taking place this year is there will be a double competition. It will be one event and two different competitions. All the competitions are Kansas City Barbecue Society-sanctioned and the team that scores the most points for both days will be crowned the West Virginia State Champion and will win a title belt.
Reel said Friday night will be the state competition where competitors will grill steaks and prepare a hot dog. There will also be kids competing and being judged on hamburgers.
“The KCBS teams have four categories. There’s chicken, ribs, pork and brisket. Of course, they’re scored and judged on taste and appearance in all four categories,” Reel said.
The pandemic made it so last year the brawl couldn’t take place. Reel said there is more space this year and teams are able to distance apart. Hand washing stations will also be placed throughout the grounds.
“Of course, we are following the guidelines, too. Even though we’re outside our vendors and stuff will still be wearing a mask,” Reel said.
He also said it is recommended that guests also wear a mask even though the event is outside.
Reel said it’s important to have events like these in Marion County. A barbecue competitor himself, he said showing the history of barbecue is important but also bringing a different type of event into the state and Marion County.
“Something that we can reach out in a whole different perspective and different way of reaching people,” Reel said.
People can see the art of grilling over wood and smoke. They will also be able to taste and buy the different foods.
“We get to innovate, which we do a lot in West Virginia too with West Virginia crafts and things that are being built right here in the state,” Reel said.
He said these competitions bring in so many people from other states that might not ever come to West Virginia.
Reel said an 11-year-old girl from North Carolina is coming to compete. Reel said she won last year and qualified in ribs for this year’s invitational. Kenzie Lou Que is the name of her team.
“It something that’s not just for older guys. There’s women and even younger people, kids competing in it. There’s something for everyone. There truly is,” Reel said.
Leisha Elliott, executive director of the Convention & Visitors Bureau of Marion County said she thinks that food tourism is popular, no matter what is going on. People appreciate being able to experience food they wouldn’t normally eat.
“In a case like this you have several great food options all in one place,” Elliott said.
She said there’s also a good community atmosphere when something like the brawl takes place.
“Then, the fact we’re coming off of most events being canceled for 2020 I think there’s real excitement that people feel safe. They’re going to be outside. They’re going to still be able to visit with friends that maybe they haven’t seen in a while,” Elliott said.
She said with an event like this, not only are competitors coming from outside the area who may otherwise not visit Marion County but also people who enjoy great barbecue.
“It’s a unique enough event that it’s a good draw to get people into the area,” Elliott said.
She said people are just ready to do something given between the pandemic and winter just ending they haven’t had a chance to get out of the house.
“People need to feel good about their community. They want to feel safe. They want to have a safe activity to do and I think this is going to be a great way to kick it off,” Elliott said.
