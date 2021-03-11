FAIRMONT — On Friday, Gov. Justice signed Executive Order 8-21, which increased the capacity limit for all restaurants and bars to 100% of their seating capacity, which was previously 75%. However, the change applies only if social distancing can be maintained between groups that arrive and sit together.
Bars could only increase capacity to the extent that they have physical seating for every patron. No standing room for people to congregate is allowed, according to the governor’s order.
Lloyd White, administrator of the Marion County Health Department, said it was somewhat of a surprise that the governor has progressed reopening as quickly has as he has.
“I think I understand his reasoning behind it, for the most part, getting the economy back on and get folks back working,” said White.
White said if people continue to take the right precautions, even though things are opening back up, he thinks it can be done safely as long as people are still willing to make tough decisions.
White said he believes dining in a restaurant at 100% capacity is safe to do but social distancing should remain in place between tables.
“Some folks can do that at 100% capacity and some cannot. My honest opinion is that if we can’t maintain social distancing as we should then we probably shouldn’t go to 100% in those restaurants that don’t have the ability to do that,” said White.
As part of sanitizing, White said, businesses will be evaluated so they can comply with the governor’s guidelines. Of course, people will still need to wear masks.
“We’ll just continue to do the inspections as we have, just looking for additional things that will allow us to comply with the governor’s mandates,” he said.
White said people should proceed cautiously. He said he is cautiously optimistic but believes we are turning a corner in the pandemic.
“We’re seeing a decrease in cases, we’re seeing a decrease in deaths,” he said.
He said people are continuing to do the right thing, alongside getting vaccinated and these things appear to have worked so far.
“We always have to be aware that we’re not out of the woods yet. We’re still facing variant strains that or may be less effective with the vaccine so there’s still some unknowns that we don’t know,” said White.
DJ Cassell, owner of The Rambling Root in Fairmont, said he was surprised that restaurants were opened back up to 100% capacity. The biggest thing for him was social distancing of tables. He said he wasn’t able to add any additional seating at his restaurant with six foot restrictions in place.
Cassell said the restaurant has a really strict cleaning regimen daily. He said the restaurant is cleaned well each night. All dishes and glasses are cleaned twice in an industrial dishwasher.
“We wipe everything down between customers and every night so it’s not going to change that much for us,” he said.
The biggest thing that will change is outdoor music. The restaurant has a patio that can be used for live music. Cassell said live music will be able to resume but singing and the use of wind instruments will not be permitted.
Cassell said he doesn’t believe that going back to 100% capacity at this time is a good idea. He said he’s not sure the state is ready to open up that much.
“There’s only so much you can do to be safe that I don’t know if we can ever truly be safe,” said Cassell.
He said all of his staff are under 30 for the most part and there won’t be a chance for them to be vaccinated until summer.
“I of course want everything to get back to normal because I miss it too just like everybody else but it’s not worth people’s lives,” said Cassell.
