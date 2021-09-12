FAIRMONT — You won’t find a more beautiful setting for an outdoor concert than riverside at Palatine Park in Downtown Fairmont.
And organizers could not have asked for better weather for Saturday’s Sounds Good Festival that featured several Mountain State musicians, including up-and-comer Jeffrey Wayne.
Wayne performed several songs that will be released on his upcoming album.
One song about his home town in Wyoming County, W.Va., titled “3 a.m.,” is about the changes that have happened to coal mining towns. With lyrics that include, “The line to the clinic stretches halfway down the block,” it’s clear that Wayne understands the challenges of coal communities.
“’Three a.m.’ is a song about coal miners,” Wayne said in an interview after his performance. “My whole family is from Southern West Virginia. I wrote that about all the things that have happened there. It’s a sad song,” Wayne said. “But I tried to get some upbeat stuff in there, too.”
His soulful voice with just the right amount of twang made Wayne a perfect choice for an end-of-summer concert.
The festival started at 3 p.m., and with Wayne performing to an afternoon crowd, he packed up to head to his next gig.
“I’m playing at the Belgiumfest later today,” Wayne said. Belgiumfest is known as an old-school motorcycle rally held each year in Taylor County.
Wayne has three albums in the works right now, which he plans to release later this year.
“We’re doing a bunch of stuff with Mon Hill Records,” Wayne said. “I have three new albums — we’re recording all of them, then they’ll come out over the course of three months.”
“It’s going to be about 20 songs — roundabout 20-some songs — spread out over three albums,” Wayne said. “There will be three singles, and I think the way we’ll do it is we’ll do a single, then two weeks later do an album drop, then two weeks later a single, then an album.”
When asked if it’s common to release new music this way, Wayne said, smiling, “No, that’s the way I’m doing it.”
Because today’s music industry is so diverse, musicians are often faced with marketing decisions that were not even considered a few years ago. Musicians are also put into a position of knowing the business side of music in ways that were not necessary in the past.
Wayne is clear on his direction though.
“The primary thing is streaming platforms,” Wayne said, “so I do things like iTunes, Spotify and YouTube. And the record label also puts stuff on YouTube. I have my own YouTube channel called Jeffrey Wayne Music.”
Fans can also find Wayne’s information, including news about album releases, on his website at www.jeffreywaynewv.com.
Behind the curtain — and in front of it during his part of the show — Aristotle Jones was all smiles.
He was the organizer behind the Sounds Good Festival and he knew that the weather was on his side. It was a perfect 70 degrees with sunshine and a mild mountain breeze.
The Sounds Good Festival came about as a result of Jones and others in the music business looking for ways to give local musicians a chance to perform.
“We want to highlight and showcase the amazing recording artists and talents that are right here in West Virginia,” Jones said. “We thought it would be a good idea to do a festival so we can uplift them and be proud of them, and show the rest of the world just what we’re capable of.”
Jones is known in the music community for his work with the West Virginia Radio Corporation, but he’s also been involved with a local record label.
“WVU has a student-run record label, called Mon Hills Recording Group,” Jones said. “They have two divisions, which are Mon Hills Records and Go 1st Records.”
Along with Jones, several of the artists who performed at the festival, including Giles & Kuskey, Kirsten Edwards, Jeffrey Wayne, The Honeysuckle Vines, are signed with Mon Hills Recording Group, Jones said.
Jones and his colleagues have worked on other festivals, and have plans to continue bringing music to Palatine Park.
“We curated the artists,” Jones said. “It’s really grown. Normally the music starts at five or six, but this one started at three.”
The musicians at Saturday’s festival, which ranged in style from modern country to folk, have all been featured on Jones’s radio show.
But, at the end of the day, what matters is the audience.
Jay and Margaret Holman, and their friend, Martha Turner, came to the free concert to enjoy the music, as well as the sunshine and fresh air.
In comfortable chairs, and under colorful umbrellas, the trio snacked while enjoying the music and beautiful surroundings.
“The music is really good,” Jay Holman said. “We come out here all the time. They’ve done a lot with this park — it’s gorgeous.”
