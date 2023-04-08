FAIRMONT — For the last 40 years, the Soup Opera has had one goal — feed the hungry.
That has been the goal since the organization was co-founded by Larry and Sharon Zaccagnini on Feb. 3, 1983 with Dr. Paul Edwards of Fairmont State University with a mission of feeding the hungry, no questions asked.
The nonprofit’s first location was in a small building on Adams Street, where around 10 patrons a day would be served a hot soup sitting at schoolhouse desk chairs. That was where Shelia Tennant started volunteering.
“The minister of my church challenged our parishioners to volunteer at the Soup Opera in 1984,” Tennant said. “I was reluctant at first but that’s how I got involved. Our church was the first to start volunteering.”
Tennant grew from a volunteer to the director of the whole operation. Over the last 40 years, she’s seen the kitchen move from building to building but the mission to feed the hungry has stayed the same.
What’s changed, is the need in the community.
From those first years of serving around 10 or 15 patrons a day has jumped to nearly 100 daily visitors who are nourished by the hot lunches offered each day. That’s not counting those visiting the agency’s free clothing closet, the grocery give away every fourth Friday or the free showers and hygiene products offered.
After Shelia Tennant retired in 2018, her daughter Misty Tennant, took over as director.
Misty Tennant said that in 2022, the Soup Opera served 20,475 meals to the hungry. The agency is still bouncing back from the pandemic, but the need in the community is higher than ever.
“Today there’s more of a need because people are struggling more and more to provide. The cost of living is going up, food costs are going up, food stamps are going down and wages are the same,” Misty Tennant said. “The community needs us. For many families it’s just too expensive to survive.”
The majority of the Soup Opera’s patrons are not homeless. While there is a fair share of individuals who are homeless that frequent the Soup Opera, many are on a fixed income, many can’t afford a hot meal for the day, and some just stop by to visit and socialize, but that’s the way the founders intended it.
In June 2021, Sharon Zaccagnini passed away due to liver cancer, but her belief in the idea that no one should go hungry with no questions asked has persisted.
Robert Baker, chairman of the Soup Opera’s board, has been involved with the organization for over 20 years. While he’s proud of the years he’s spent with the Soup Opera, he hopes that one day the need will cease and the organization can pack up shop.
“My greatest hope is that the need for us will go away. That would mean our country is enabling everyone to take care of themselves, but I don’t think that will happen” Baker said. “A number of years ago we developed a strategic plan, and the planner assisting us said, ‘You know, of course, that you won’t be able to close your door until the Lord Jesus comes back.’ I was struck by that, the idea that there will be a need for this until the end of time.”
But the most important aspect of the Soup Opera is the volunteers that donate their time to feeding the hungry of the community. Around 400 community members come in to volunteer throughout the year.
“We’re going to continue doing what we’re doing. The community always provides for us, God always provides for us and we’re going to continue doing what we’re doing,” Misty Tennant said. “I’m thankful to the community for always providing for us, for the donors, our volunteers. If it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t be able to keep doing what we’re doing.”
