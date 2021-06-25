FAIRMONT — Sharon Zaccagnini believed no one should go hungry.
She started handing out sandwiches on the Marion County Courthouse steps in the early 1980s to anyone who was hungry, no matter their background or station in life. Eventually, her labor of love became the Soup Opera, Fairmont’s first soup kitchen of its kind, but it became so much more in the years since.
“[Sharon] and her husband Larry started it with a handful of volunteers in 1983,” said Sheila Tennant, former director of the Soup Opera. “I started volunteering at their first building on Adams Street in 1984.”
In 1983, Fairmont was not nearly as opened-armed to those who struggled to make ends meet. The Soup Opera didn’t turn away anyone, regardless of their financial circumstances or conditions.
“Make sure not one person goes hungry, make sure they receive a good, hot meal everyday,” Tennant said. “That was how the Soup Opera started, that was the mission. We don’t turn anyone away and never charged a dime for anything.”
And that’s how Sharon wanted it. No questions asked, no judgment. Just taking care of people’s needs. At the time, many of the similar services would require some type of registry or “proof,” but not the Soup Opera.
“[Sharon and Larry] wanted people to feel free to come in and not have to worry about us asking, ‘Why are you here?’ or ‘Why do you need this?’” Tennant said. “That’s not the way it was supposed to be. Everybody’s welcome, and that all started with Larry and Sharon. If you needed help they helped you.”
Tennant told stories of Larry and Sharon inviting folks who had nowhere to go into their home. This love was contagious, and Sharon’s heart made others want to help. Jean Fisher, who still serves on the Soup Opera board, was drawn into volunteering by her church during the kitchen’s early years.
“[Sharon] was always [at the Soup Opera] helping,” Fisher said. “She was a leader and trained many of us there. She was very hands-on with cooking and serving.”
Sharon’s care stretched far past her work with the Soup Opera. She had a bachelor’s degree in education and a master’s degree in social work. She taught in Marion County Schools and made an impact in many lives there. However, she never wanted attention or the spotlight for her deeds.
She was very active in her church community at Immaculate Conception in Fairmont. She had a crew from the church that would come to the Soup Opera to volunteer with her.
“You could tell how much she cared about providing for the clients at the Soup Opera,” said Thomas Dragich, who met Sharon at church and would go to volunteer with her at the kitchen. “There has to be somebody to pick up the slack for all the things she did at the church and the Soup Opera.”
In the fall of 2020, Sharon was diagnosed with terminal primary liver cancer. She passed on June 12 at her home at the age of 65, surrounded by her friends and family.
The lack of her presence in the community leaves a hole that many will try to fill, and her legacy lives on in the Soup Opera, still operating under the same mission Sharon set when she founded it. Angela Schwer, a member of the board of the Soup Opera who worked with Sharon, has fond memories of the impression Sharon left.
“I was struck when I met her, I remember her being in the kitchen mixing up mashed potatoes, she always did what needed to be done,” Schwer said. “The community has lost someone who inspired others to get involved for social justice. Those people who inspire others to stand up are rare. To lose Sharon is a tremendous loss for the community.”
Sharon’s funeral was held June 22. Dragich shared a similar sentiment, speaking of how Sharon inspired him to stand up for the community.
“It’s the challenge for all people to make a commitment to service the community, that’s something that I try to do,” Dragich said. “[Sharon] will absolutely be missed.”
Her family asked that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to another organization Sharon cared deeply for, The Connecting Link at www.connectinglink.wv.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.