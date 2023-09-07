FAIRMONT — Soup Opera needs donations as its program that hands out groceries to those who need it is running low on supplies.
“I bet we can do it maybe one more time and then after that we’re really going to be skimping,” Misty Tennant, director of the Soup Opera, said. “Like it’s very low.”
Soup Opera depends on donations to help the people it serves. The grocery bags it gives out are typically filled with two layers of canned foods and filler, such as noodles, spaghetti, rice or cereal. She said the fillers and canned food are what they are in need of.
Tennant chalks it up to the time of the year. She said typically around this time people are on vacation and donations thin out a bit, but it typically doesn’t get to critical levels. The last time shelves looked this empty was three to four years ago, before the pandemic.
The main culprit behind Soup Opera’s struggle to fill its pantry appears to be the rising cost of food. Tennant said that on her own shopping trips, she’s seen items go from $1.50 to $3 or $4. This, coupled with stagnant wages, has eaten away at any overhead people have that make donations possible.
Tennant said groceries are given out every 4th Friday. Although the USDA and Mountaineer Food Bank deliver food to Soup Opera once a month, the bulk of their operations come from private donations.
The level of donations has decreased to the point that Tennant spent extra money out of the pantry’s budget in August for bread.
“We serve over 2,000 adults a month and 300 kids,” John Sternthal, one of Soup Opera’s board members, said.
Sternthal pointed out that food prices are impacting grocery stores like Food Lion as well. He said that the store cut back its shrinkage from between 30% to 50%. Much of the shrinkage that Food Lion creates ends up at Soup Opera after it goes unsold. The decreased amount of shrinkage has hurt Soup Opera’s ability to keep its pantry filled.
“Food Lion’s gotta be losing a ton of money because they bring us so many pastries and that’s how we serve pastries,” Tennant said. “Our fruits and veggies in the kitchen are Food Lion donations.”
Tennant said Soup Opera is not the only food insecurity nonprofit that’s struggling. Other food banks and pantries are having similar issues. She said it boils down to the fact that people are struggling to take care of themselves, and don’t have much to give at the moment.
For now, Tennant is doing her best to plan ahead. She said November and December bring in lots of donations. The real trick is going to be meeting people’s needs during this gap period.
“Food wise or grocery wise I’ve had people call and say we’ve had no food in a week and can we get a bag of food,” Tennant said. “They don’t have any food in their house. For some, this is the only meal they get a day.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.