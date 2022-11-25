FAIRMONT — Community volunteers came together to serve hot Thanksgiving meals at the Soup Opera downtown on Thursday.
Agape Life Ministries has been serving a Thanksgiving meal every year for around 12 to 13 years, Co-Pastor Regina Riley said.
“It’s part of our mission, to serve. The word of God says one of the greatest things you can do is serve. ... Part of being a christian is to give back, so we just want to be a blessing, that’s all,” Riley said.
There were around 10 volunteers who worked in different shifts throughout the day. Many of the volunteers were members of Agape Life Ministries, but North Marion High senior Sarah McGlone volunteered as well.
“There’s nothing wrong with giving back. I’ve been so blessed and fortunate, why not give back to those who might be less fortunate,” volunteer Jonathan Spencer said.
Jonathan Spencer, a South Carolina resident, who is in the area visiting his sister, Bessie Fooks, and her family on the holidays. His sister asked if he wanted to volunteer with her and since he had never served at the Soup Opera before, he decided to. Fooks is a member at Agape Life Ministries.
Spencer typically makes the seven hour trip on Wednesday and leaves on Saturday. He said this experience is something he plans to bring home with him.
“It’s been a great experience for me. I have decided that when I get back to South Carolina that I’m going to start to volunteer at the different shelters because it’s really rewarding. Just being able to see the people you’ve helped make you feel like you are doing more than just your regular job. ... And I got to meet a lot of nice people, even the people that helped serve the dinner,” Spencer said.
Riley said cooking starts at 8 a.m. Then, a shift of volunteers will come in to serve food. Thursday, they started serving food at 10 a.m., instead of 11:15 because there were people ready to eat, so they were ready to serve. The menu included turkey, dressing, gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, sweet potatoes, rolls and fruit and dessert.
The turkey is prepared in advance by members of the church. Riley said the turkeys are divvied out to cooking volunteers throughout the congregation and when they are cooked, they bring them to the Soup Opera to serve.
Everyone volunteering was full of energy and ready to serve as guests came to eat. Riley said she wasn’t sure on an exact number of people who showed up to eat, but she said they had a bit of a rush when they opened up.
“I just like being with the people. Being able to do this is a blessing,” Riley said.
Spencer shared similar sentiments and added that he will continue this tradition annually.
“Every year I have to come up here and drive those mountains for Thanksgiving. So, every year I have to make it a point to come here, even if my sister isn’t able to come because she might be cooking. This will be my stop for Thanksgiving,” Spencer said.
