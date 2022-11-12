FAIRMONT — The lights are coming back to Morris Park.
The South Fairmont Rotary Club and Tygart Valley United Way are ready to welcome thousands of visitors to Morris Park for the 15th Annual Celebration of Lights. The celebration is the largest contributor to United Way’s annual campaign.
Last year, the event was a huge success, with $75,000 raised for the campaign that came from 28,000 guests who viewed the light show. This year, organizers from the South Fairmont Rotary Club hope to make this year bigger and better than ever.
Work started in the summer, when the volunteers repaired the light displays. With repairs being time consuming and costly, volunteers decided to retire 25 displays that were in bad shape.
However, Jim Chadwell, director of the celebration, said they are adding 40 new displays this year, bringing the total display count for this year to 540 running around the 1.3-mile loop of Morris Park.
The event will kick off with the fifth Market in the Park on Nov. 19 at 5 p.m. Nearly 50 vendors and food trucks will be set up around the park amid the lights.
The park will be closed to cars, and shuttle buses will be available running throughout the night between East Marion Park and East Fairmont High.
The light show will remain open most nights throughout December.
Chadwell hopes to continue the tradition of beating the previous year’s donation total. Though they don’t have an official goal, he hopes to top $75,000.
“We really hope to beat that this year. That’s our hope and dream,” Chadwell said. “What we’re able to give comes down to gross total and net total.”
While the majority of the funds are donated to the United Way’s campaign, the Rotary Club takes a portion to allow for repairs on the displays and to upgrade the infrastructure in Morris Park. Over the summer, $25,000 was spent on the electrical system the displays plug into.
But the majority will go toward the campaign, which is over a third of the way toward its $625,000 goal. As this weekend, the total raised so far sits at $249,000.
According to the nonprofit’s CEO Brett White, the total raised so far is falling short of expectations.
“The campaign is actually struggling this year. We’re seeing a lot of delayed involvement with a lot of our workplace campaigns seeing a lack of employee involvement,” White said. “We’re trying to adapt our workplace campaigns, but we’re certainly behind where we normally are at this time of the year.”
The largest contributor so far was Dancing with the Stars, which raised $72,000 for the campaign.
All the money donated to the campaign supports nonprofits around the Tygart Valley United Way’s five-county radius, including Barbour, Marion, Taylor, Tucker and Randolph counties.
The final date for the campaign will be Jan. 26th, 2023 when the total will be announced.
“Hopefully we can finish out and be over that $625,000 goal line and meet the needs of the community, because those needs continue to grow,” White said. “Hopefully we can, but we are certainly a little behind.”
Chadwell and the South Fairmont Rotary are certainly doing their part.
“What’s special to us about the United Way is that they support 20-some funded agencies with this campaign, some of those agencies could not exist without their support,” Chadwell said. “At the Rotary that’s why we targeted the United Way with this fundraiser each year. We feel they are best suited to funnel the dollars where they need to go.”
For information about the Celebration of Lights and a full schedule of events, visit www.celebrationoflightswv.com.
