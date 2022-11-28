FAIRMONT — South Ridge Church will roll out the red carpet in February as its hosts Night to Shine 2023, an initiative of the Tim Tebow Foundation.
The faith-based event celebrates people living with special needs will be held in-person by churches around the world simultaneously on Friday, Feb. 10.
"South Ridge is excited to be a part of this worldwide movement that God is using as a catalyst to change how cultures embrace people with disabilities and to rally the church worldwide to honor their local community of people with special needs, ensuring they know they are valued and loved," stated a press release from the church.
Church volunteers said they expect 125 guests and more than 400 volunteers to turn out for the event, the same numbers they had in February 2020. The event went through a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Every Night to Shine guest attends the event free of charge and are given a red carpet welcome from a friendly crowd and paparazzi. Once inside, guests receive the royal treatment, including hair and makeup stations, shoe shining areas, limousine rides, corsages and boutonnieres, a catered dinner, karaoke, prom favors and a dance floor all leading up to the moment when each guest is crowned king or queen of the prom.
“I’m so excited Night to Shine 2023 will be back in-person. All around the world, individuals with special needs are going to be celebrated like they should be. We’ve been able to adapt over the last couple years but we can’t wait to be back together in person to cheer for every guest as they walk the red carpet, dance the night away with their friends, crown them as a king or queen of the prom and most importantly, tell every single one of them that their life has purpose and they are loved by us and the God of this universe,” Tim Tebow Foundation Founder Tim Tebow said.
As sponsor of Night to Shine, the Tim Tebow Foundation provides each host church with the official 2023 Night to Shine Planning Manual, personalized guidance and support from a Tim Tebow Foundation staff member, the opportunity to apply for financial grants, and access to planning resources that will assist them in creating an unforgettable night for their honored guests.
The foundation also offers ongoing disability ministry resources through Shine On, a ministry that equips the global church and families living with disability with innovative resources, training, and programs to eliminate barriers and cultivate life-giving community.
Night to Shine launched in 2015 with 44 host churches and 15,000 volunteers honoring more than 7,000 kings and queens of the prom. In February 2020, 721 host churches and 215,000 volunteers came together to celebrate 110,000 honored guests with special needs. Over the past two years, Night to Shine innovated and endured through the pandemic with the first-ever virtual Night to Shine, celebrating thousands of honored guests through unique adaptations including a complete virtual video experience and socially distanced Shine Thru drive-thru events.
South Ridge will hold the event Feb. 10, 2012 from 6-9 p.m. at its Fairmont Location at 1659 Fairmont Ave. This is the fourth time South Ridge Church has hosted the Night To Shine event.
