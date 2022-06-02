FAIRMONT — Marion County Commission ended in a heated argument Wednesday morning.
What started as a mundane agenda for the commission spiraled into accusations and arguments after Commissioners Ernie VanGilder and Randy Elliott butted heads over the signing of the new deed to the city-county complex.
The complex known as the J. Harper Meredith Building was built in 1983 and the city covered 26 percent of the cost of construction and has paid 26 percent of the utilities and custodial costs since. Yet the only party on the deed was the Marion County Commission.
The city and county attorneys worked together in recent months to draft a new deed that would give the city its 26 percent ownership of the complex.
Commissioners Elliot and Linda Longstreth approved the deed at the last commission meeting, with VanGilder dissenting. At Wednesday’s meeting, city and county officials signed the deed, however, VanGilder remained seated during the signing.
After the rest of the meeting’s official proceedings, VanGilder spoke up to defend his decision.
“In my opinion, the deed was improperly being given to [the city]. There were some legal parts to it that I feel weren’t completed,” VanGilder said. “I didn’t hesitate to defend that position. ... That’s part of democracy, I don’t feel bad about any of it.”
Fairmont Mayor Tom Mainella was in attendance and VanGilder spoke about some verbiage the mayor used in email correspondence regarding the deed. VanGilder said that Mainella suggested VanGilder was “an enemy of the city.”
Mainella stood and publicly apologized and spoke about the situation.
“I sincerely apologize for some of the verbiage I used in those emails and I appreciate your remarks,” Mainella said. VanGilder accepted his apology.
But the discussion heated up when Elliott accused VanGilder of allowing his business dealings to get in the way of his work as a county commissioner.
“Ernie’s personal and business hatred and animosity toward the city has caused him to use his elected position as County Commissioner to retaliate against the city every chance he gets,” Elliott said. “He’s used his commission position to pursue an unjustified war against the city. His antics have been well documented through the years.”
According to Elliott, this most recent dissent is just one in a longer history which he claims VanGilder has worked in favor of his personal interests rather than toward the good of the county.
Elliott brought up more examples, citing VanGilder’s opposition to the revival of the Marion Regional Development Corp., his opposition to the 1 percent sales tax and his opposition of the establishment of the Human Rights Commission as points of contention with the city.
VanGilder denies any malice against the city and denies the claim that he has let his business dealings cloud his judgment.
Elliott called VanGilder’s actions an “ethics violation” and said “changes are coming.”
Elliott’s term expires at the end of this year and did not seek re-election, while VanGilder will be up for re-election in 2024.
A major point in VanGilder’s opposition to the new deed was a claim that it would cost taxpayers $5 million, to which, Elliott responded, “The most ridiculous statement I’ve heard sitting in this chair.”
Mainella thinks it was a misunderstanding when the city discussed the possibility of selling its share of the complex to the county.
“I don’t know why [VanGilder] said that. There is no cost to taxpayers, I think what he meant was that if the county wanted to buy [the city’s share] they’d have to pay for it,” Mainella said after the meeting. “Right now, there is nothing in the works where the city is looking at selling its share. We talked about that way back in 2014.”
Mainella and Elliott both agree the deed situation was something that needed to be resolved now rather than later and it will make the situation easier to handle in the future.
“All the evidence pointed to the fact that the city owns their portion, they just didn’t have any documentation. This deed has been looked over extensively by attorneys for both the city and the county,” Elliott said. “So, we signed the deed today showing [the city’s] ownership of the property.”
The deed stipulates that in the event the city wanted to sell its part of the building, that it is restricted to selling to a governmental entity and that any such sale would have to be approved by the Marion County Commission first.
“Thanks to [the commission] for seeing this for what it really was and taking care of this situation,” Mainella said. “It’ll make things a lot easier around here when we’re all dead and gone.”
