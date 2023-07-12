FAIRMONT — The stained glass windows that have been a part of the 100-year-old Marion County Courthouse are finally getting some tender, loving care. They were hauled off to be restored on Monday.
“Within the last 10 years, we would try to dust them real lightly, because you have to go to the attic to get on top of them,” Fred C. Young, Jr., maintenance supervisor at the courthouse, said. “And it was just scary even dusting them because they were in such frail shape. We were afraid to do it so we quit.”
Throughout Young’s 22 years working for the county, he said the windows have been a frequent maintenance issue. However, the state of the windows has reached the point where particles of glass are falling out, the windows themselves are cracking and bowing to the point where plexiglass has to be placed beneath them to prevent them from falling out. Three of the windows have already fallen out.
It will cost $220,000 to restore the windows. The work only includes the 21 panels housed in the barrel vaults, or the three sections of roof coming out of the main dome. Young said the work will be tackled in phases, because there isn’t enough money to do it all at once. The courtroom dome, atrium dome and flat skylights are next.
Raynal Studios Inc., based in Natural Bridge Station, Virginia, is doing the work. John Raynal, the shop’s master restorationist, has done stained glass restoration for 43 years, 32 of those at his own business. Raynal Studios does work primarily in the mid-Atlantic area, from Maryland all the way down to the Carolinas. His company has restored stained glass for numerous churches and such institutions of higher education as Duke University and VMI.
“The windows at the courthouse have reached that point and what is going on is the lead caming has lost its flexibility and essentially is failing due to lead metal fatigue,” Raynal said.
Stained glass was popular when the courthouse was built. The courthouse itself took 3 years to build and was completed in 1900. The era is considered the golden age of stained glass.
Although lead-camed windows are extremely stable and last longer than most building materials, Raynal said that windows such as the courthouse’s have a lifespan of roughly 100 years. Came glasswork is the process of joining pieces of glass using metal or foil to create designs in a framework of soldered metal. Once the windows are in the studio, Raynal will disassemble them, restore and clean them, and reassemble them. Once the work is done, the windows should last for another 100 years.
The lead in the windows is inert and not dangerous, Raynal said. It doesn’t flake the way lead-based paint does. What is an issue is that the lead weakens over time and begins to sag, threatening the integrity of the entire window. As a comparison, old houses with lead paint are 10 times more dangerous than the lead in a stained glass window.
Raynal said the work should take about five months to complete. Part of the complexity comes from the curved nature of the windows, which means that the studio has to make the same size, shape and curvature of the stained glass panel. Flat panels are easier to work on and don’t require the extra techniques that bent glass does. They’re also avoiding a common mistake, which is to take a flat panel and bend it into place, which is bad for the window.
The building itself is well maintained overall.
“We have an excellent maintenance crew,” Dora Kay Grubb, president at the Marion County Historical Society, said. “It’s a showpiece, the marble halls, the courtroom on the second floor is still exactly as it was at the turn of the century.
The courthouse was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1979.
However, getting the grants to keep the courthouse maintained is not easy according to Marion County Commissioner Linda Longstreth. She said getting grants and funds from the federal government requires a proposal listing the cost and reason behind the request. The county is also seeking matching funds because it doesn’t have the money to pay for the work by itself. That’s why the work of restoring the windows is proceeding in phases, so that at least some work can be started now before they deteriorate any further.
However, the courthouse’s value as an architectural accomplishment and place in Marion County’s history more than justifies the need for obtaining grant money.
“If you’ve ever been in a courtroom and looked up, the stained glass is beautiful,” Longstreth said. “It’s a gorgeous thing to go into that courthouse and look up, especially when the sun comes out and see the colors and how it shines through. So yes, it’s a good thing and we’re very proud of it.”
