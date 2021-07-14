FAIRMONT — Many states are lagging behind in the number of residents under 18 who’ve received a COVID-19 vaccination and West Virginia is one of them.
The West Virginia Department of Education announced it will hold a contest for every school in the state as a way to incentivize students to get a COVID-19 vaccination. The elementary, middle and high school with the highest percentage of faculty, staff and students vaccinated will be awarded $5,000.
Named the “I Got Vaxxed Competition,” the WVDE hopes the program will pave the way for much more in-person activities come fall, while also bolstering the state’s number of vaccinated young people.
“We know that students and staff lost so much more than instructional days during the pandemic, and this is just a way to try and restore some normalcy and recognize the importance of vaccinations,” State Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch said in a press release. “Children need the benefits of a consistent school year to regain some of those lost experiences which, in turn, support their social-emotional needs.”
Currently, West Virginia has only 10% of its young population vaccinated with at least one does. Only 7% are fully vaccinated, according to the Rochester, Minnesota-based Mayo Clinic.
Marion County officials are looking forward to the opportunity to provide students and parents information about the vaccine and the resources available to them.
“I’m in favor of anything we can do to incentivize students getting the vaccine,” said Lloyd White, administrator of the Marion County Health Department. “I think, clearly... the only way out of this pandemic is to ensure vaccinations are available to anyone who wants it. If we have to incentivize it a little bit, so be it.”
The Marion County Health Department and Marion County Schools have had a close relationship all through the pandemic, a relationship sure to continue as schools fully open in August. However, it’s too early to discuss any concrete plans the two organizations might have in store in the coming months.
“We really wanted to use this as an opportunity to push out the information about opportunities to get the vaccination,” said Donna Hage, superintendent of Marion County Schools. “We don’t have anything planned at this point. I won’t rule [vaccine drives] out. Right now we’re waiting on guidance from the state department.”
For the school board and the health department, this is less about winning a competition and more an opportunity to offer the vaccine to those who want it but haven’t received it.
“We’ve had a working relationship with our school system since day one,” White said. “We have to ensure the vaccine is available to those who want it.”
“I certainly realize it’s a personal choice to get vaccinated or not,” Hage said. “If people want to get vaccinated, we give them opportunities and show the benefits of getting vaccinated. As a district we are communicating with our students and staff about things coming to us from the state department and the medical professionals.”
And giving kids this information may open a gateway to some parents who are vaccine-hesitant.
“Students can be very opinionated,” White said. “I think if they can explain to parents or anyone hesitant about the vaccine ... they can explain the value of [the vaccine].”
But when the decision about getting vaccinated arises, it’s something the individual has to decide for themselves.
“I think this is a personal conversation that every family needs to have,” Hage said. “They need to decide, on their terms, if it’s a conversation that family wants to have. It’s very personal, so I think, as a district, we are passing out information to make people aware of these opportunities.”
The winners of the I Got Vaxxed Competition will be announced the week of Oct. 3. If interested in learning more about getting vaccinated, visit the MCHD’s website at marionlhdwv.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.